How to make Windows 10 ask for your password when you wake up your laptop

By default, Windows 10 is set to never ask you to sign in if you've been away

(PC World) on

windows-10-surface-laptop-100739637-orig.jpg

windows-10-surface-laptop-100739637-orig.jpg

Credit: Dan Masaoka / IDG

If you've just updated your laptop to Windows 10, you may have noticed that your laptop now doesn't ask you to sign in after you wake it up by lifting the screen. For a bucketful of security-related reasons, that's far from ideal.

Here's a quick explanation of what's causing this problem and how to fix it.

The Explanation

Your power settings in the Control Panel may indicate that they are still set to put the computer to sleep after you close the lid, but the login screen doesn't appear. This is because Windows 10 is, by default, set to never ask you to sign in if you've been away for a while - which includes the period after a laptop wakes up from sleep.

Step 1.

To remedy this, you have to visit the Windows 10 sign-in settings. These can be accessed from the Notifications tray near the clock on your Taskbar.

The Notifications icon is the one in between the speaker and keyboard icons in this screen shot.Credit: IDG
The Notifications icon is the one in between the speaker and keyboard icons in this screen shot.

Step 2.

Click on All Settings, then on the following screen (below), click on Accounts .

Credit: IDG

Step 3.

Next, go to the Sign-in options area and Change the 'Require sign-in' field from 'Never' to 'When PC wakes up from sleep'.

Credit: IDG

Presto!

That's all there is to it. Now, after you wake up your laptop by lifting its lid, you'll always be asked to sign in.

This can give you a little peace of mind, especially when you travel and want to quickly close and open your laptop to get some work done. If you ever forget your laptop or it gets stolen, no one will be able to lift the lid and access your computer straight away.

Credit: Photo 109710963 © Ymgerman | Dreamstime.com

Related

This article was originally written by Elias Plastiras in October 2016. It was updated by Fergus Halliday in October 2020.

Tags passwordspasswordWindows 10Windows 10 securitysecurity

Elias Plastiras
