​How to set up new computer RAM memory after installing it 2020

A simple guide on installing memory ram using SPD, JEDEC and XMP when performing a ram upgrade using ram sticks and upgrading pcram and ram for computer.

Credit: ID 38303048 © Katarzyna Bialasiewicz | Dreamstime.com

Most people can figure out how to install RAM sticks into their computer. If you can't, there’s a for you tutorial here.

The short version here is that you want to make sure everything is off and then install the sticks in a way that lets you take advantage of the multiple channels on offer.

Dual-channel RAM is able to transfer a greater amount of data at once. For that reason, a laptop or desktop PC with dual-channel is generally more desirable than one with an equivalent amount of single-channel memory clocked at the same transfer speed. However, it's important to remember that the number of physical RAM slots on a motherboard doesn't correlate to the number of channels.

Your motherboard manual will usually tell you which slots are which while the spec sheet of your CPU usually documents the maximum RAM capacity and channels that your PC will be able to support. Once you've located the RAM sockets on your motherboard, gently but firmly slide the RAM sticks in. You should feel or hear a clicking or popping sound once you've applied enough pressure and ejector arms spring into place.

But once you've plugged your RAM in, then what?

SDP, JEDEC, XMP and WTF?

Fortunately, in most modern PC setups, you can just slot memory modules into your PC and leave it at that. This is thanks to a complex-sounding acronym - SDP - provided by an equally complex-sounding organisation called JEDEC.

Originally known as the Joint Electron Device Engineering Council, JEDEC has since rebranded itself to to become the JEDEC Solid State Technology Association. The international body works with over 300 member companies to develop, implement and standardize microelectronic technologies like RAM.

Credit: JEDEC

One of the many standards that JEDEC has designed is called Serial Presence Detect (SPD). This standard essentially tells every modern computer which settings freshly-installed memory should use by default. For both consumers and enterprise users, this makes life a lot easier. You can just chuck some RAM in a machine and count on it working.

However, the guard rails provided by SPD are something of a double edged sword in certain situations. If you've spent that little bit of extra money on some fancier or faster memory, then you'll need to activate one setting to get it running at its optimum levels – not default levels.

We’re not talking about complex overclocking here but there’s no point buying a Ferrari and only driving it around in second gear.

The setting you've looking for here is called XMP. This stands for Xtreme Memory Profile. It offers more-sophisticated memory tuning than the general, default SPD values. Every RAM stick has its own timing and voltage values and you can see them on the side of each stick (memory kits should have the same settings which is why it’s not a great idea to install different kits – they’ll likely have different settings - although you can set the timings to match, manually.

You can see the recommended timings and voltage of a memory kit on the side of these Corsair Dominator RAM sticks. You could enter all this manually or simply select XMP Profile 1 on the motherboard BIOS/UEFI settings.
You can see the recommended timings and voltage of a memory kit on the side of these Corsair Dominator RAM sticks. You could enter all this manually or simply select XMP Profile 1 on the motherboard BIOS/UEFI settings.

Of course you could enter them all manually, but there’s no need to do that...

With XMP disabled our Corsair Vengeance RAM runs at a default 2133MHz.
With XMP disabled our Corsair Vengeance RAM runs at a default 2133MHz.
With XMP enabled the Corsair Vengeance RAM now runs at the 2400MHz that is on the label.
With XMP enabled the Corsair Vengeance RAM now runs at the 2400MHz that is on the label.

How to set up computer memory

If you’ve a recent motherboard and fancy new RAM then it will likely come bundled with an XMP profile. This is different to the older SPD standard JEDEC profile which assigns default speeds to certain types of RAM.

An XMP profile will get it running at higher speeds than the default speeds assigned by SPD.

Read more: ​Corsair Vengeance LPX DDR4-2400 RAM review

First, enter your motherboard’s BIOS and look for XMP - it is usually set to off or disabled by default. Simply change this setting to Profile 1. That’s all you need to do.

XMP is usually disabled by default. Turn it on to get the best out of your RAM sticks.
XMP is usually disabled by default. Turn it on to get the best out of your RAM sticks.

If you’re a curious type, you can look at the memory settings, timings and voltages in the BIOS and see that they now match the labels on the side of the RAM sticks. You can also see these settings listed in the program called CPU-z under the Memory tab.

Some people manually tinker with these settings to get even more speed appearing – a process called overclocking - but do not do this if you don’t know what you’re doing as you could break your computer or damage the components inside it. Manual tweaks like this only show up in specialist, synthetic benchmarks anyway (there’s rarely any real world difference) and overclockers only do this to compete with each other.

The results

Here's a screen from the MaxxMem benchmark which shows the performance boost gained from switching between SPD timings and XMP settings:-

While you won't see big differences in the real world, simply switching from default (SPD) memory settings (left) to optimised (XMP) settings (right) will bring you some gains as you can see with this Corsair Vengeance LPX DDR4 RAM.
While you won't see big differences in the real world, simply switching from default (SPD) memory settings (left) to optimised (XMP) settings (right) will bring you some gains as you can see with this Corsair Vengeance LPX DDR4 RAM.

This article was originally written by Nick Ross and published on the 25th of January 2017. It was updated by Fergus Halliday on the 4th of September 2020.

Nick Ross
