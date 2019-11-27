The Best Australian Black Friday Tech Deals That Aren't On Amazon

Juan Moyano | Dreamstime Credit: Photo 79919756 © Juan Moyano - Dreamstime.com

As Amazon and eBay gear up for another yearly cavalcade of Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales, it’s easy to forget that pretty much every other retailer and eCommerce site is trying to beat them at their own game.

Here are some of the best (non-Amazon) deals we’ve seen going around for Black Friday 2019.



ASUS TUF FX505 gaming laptop @ Microsoft Store for $1399

ASUS’ old school gaming laptop with modern specs is discounted down from $1599 to $1399 over at the Microsoft store.

In our review of the ASUS TUF FX505, we said that “Ultimately, the TUF FX505 is as much a testament to how much performance and power you can fit into an affordable gaming laptop nowadays as it is a throwback to the uncomfortable compromise that gaming laptops used to embody.”

Buy it here. Read our full review here.

20% off Surface Pro 7 and Surface Laptop 3 @ Microsoft Store

Microsoft are slicing a clean 20% off the asking price for their new Surface Pro 7 tablet and Surface Laptop 3. This brings the starting price for the former down to $979 and the latter down to $1359.

Get in on the action over at the Microsoft store here.

Google Pixel 3a @ JB Hi-Fi for $579

JB are only knocking about $70 off the regular price of Google’s most affordable Pixel phone but, you know what, it’s still a steal. The Pixel 3a is one of our favorite phones of the year. In our review we said that “If you can live without things like wireless charging, water resistance and the ability to take photos of the moon, there are almost zero reasons to look and buying anything other than the Pixel 3a.”

You can buy it by clicking over to the JB Hi-Fi site here.

Apple HomePod @ Officeworks for $364

Made the mistake of buying a HomePod and want to hook yourself up with a second for stereo pairing on the cheap? Officeworks are shaving about $100 off the usual price, letting you get Apple’s smart speaker for $364 rather than the usual $469. Buy it here.

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Breakpoint @ OzGameShop for $45

If things got away from you and you couldn’t find the time to pick up a copy of Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Breakpoint when it first released, here’s a great reason to grab a copy over the weekend: it’s cheap as hell over at OzGameShop. Discounted down from the regular $86 to $45, you can buy it on PS4 here and Xbox One here.

Fitbit Versa @ JB Hi-Fi for $149

JB Hi-Fi have discounted Fitbit’s original Versa smartwatch down to a cool $149. In our review of the Versa, we said that “if its predecessor was the wearable that showed that Fitbit had the chops to make it in the smartwatch market, this is the one that you’ll actually probably want to buy.”

You can do exactly that by jumping over to the JB Hi-Fi website here.

Samsung Galaxy Watch @ Harvey Norman for $298

In our review, we said that “if you’re the kind of user who digs where non-Apple smartwatches are at, you’ll probably get a lot out of the Galaxy Watch. It’s got every smartwatch feature you could want and some of the best battery life out there.”

It’s also now a steal at Harvey-Norman, thanks to a discounted price of $298. Buy it here.

AirPods @ The School Locker @ $199

The School Locker have Apple’s second-generation true wireless earbuds at a discounted price of $199. $49 of savings isn’t a huge amount of savings but considering that we are talking about an Apple product here, it’s still a 20% discount on the usually steep price.

Take advantage by clicking here.

Samsung T5 1TB SSD @ Harvey Norman for $198

In our original review of the Samsung T5 SSD, we made the case that “If the idea of a portable SSD with shockingly fast transfer speeds and a form-factor to die for fills you with glee, this is absolutely the product you’ll want to get your hands on sooner or later.”

Now, Our favorite Samsung SSD is on-sale over at Harvey Norman. You can get a whole terabyte of storage for $198. Buy it here.

Seen any other great deals going this weekend? Let us know in the comments.



