Want to play Overwatch? Here are the best tips on how to get started

Why you should play Overwatch

Born out of the ashes of the Blizzard’s infamous-cancelled Project Titan, Overwatch is one of the most exciting team-based first-person shooter games to be released in recent years.

Set in a colorful vision and diverse vision of the near future, Overwatch is an online shooter where two teams of charismatic heroes fight it out across a series of international locales including Paris, Greece, London, Egypt and even Sydney.

However, Overwatch has become a significantly more complex game since it launched in 2016. And if you’re a newcomer, there’s a lot to learn. How does each game type in the game work? Which heroes are the easiest to start with? What is a pick and what does it mean to be tilted?

We’ll help guide you through each of these questions and teach you what you need to know about Overwatch so that you can pick up the basics and jump into competitive play queue sooner rather than later.





