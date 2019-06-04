HMD's Nokia 9 PureView gets an Australian price-tag

HMD Global's latest Nokia-branded flagship has gotten an official Australian price ahead of launch.

Australians will be able to get their hands on the Midnight Blue version of the PureView for $1,099 at JB Hi-Fi and Harvey Norman from May 8.

Announced at this year's Mobile World Congress, the Nokia 9 PureView is packing a Snapdragon 845 processor, 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, IP67 waterproofing, a 5.99-inch display OLED display and an in-screen fingerprint sensor. 

Of course, the real draw here is the camera system.

Co-developed by Light, the Nokia 9's camera system features a five-lens array that consists of three 12-megapixel (f/1.8) monochrome sensors and two 12-megapixel (f/1.8) RGB sensors. Together these lenses allow the camera on the back of the Nokia 9 to capture up to 240MP worth of data and over 12.4 stops of dynamic range.

The Nokia 9 PureView will be available for an Australian price of $1099 through JB Hi-Fi and Harvey Norman later this week.

In New Zealand, the new handset will be stocked through Spark, Skinny and Harvey Norman.  



