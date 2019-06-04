Here's How Much The Nokia 9 Pureview Will Cost In Australia

Credit: Michael Simon | IDG

The Nokia 9 PureView is set to be available in Australia from the 9th of May 2019. Here’s how much it’ll cost.

In Australia, the Nokia 9 PureView will be launching with a recommended retail price of $1099. This puts it in line with Huawei’s P30 and below what its predecessor (the Nokia 8 Sirocco) launched at this time last year.

Announced at this year's Mobile World Congress, the Nokia 9 PureView is packing a Snapdragon 845 processor, 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, IP67 waterproofing, a 5.99-inch display OLED display and an in-screen fingerprint sensor.

Of course, the major draw here is the Nokia 9's camera system. The device features a five-lens array that consists of three 12-megapixel (f/1.8) monochrome sensors and two 12-megapixel (f/1.8) RGB sensors. Together these lenses allow the camera on the back of the Nokia 9 to capture up to 240MP worth of data and over 12.4 stops of dynamic range.

The Nokia 9 PureView will be available for an Australian price of $1099 through JB Hi-Fi and Harvey Norman later this week.