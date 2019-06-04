Which Case Should I Buy For My Samsung Galaxy S10, S10+ or S10e?

The Samsung Galaxy S10+ is one of the nicest smartphones you can buy in 2019. However, it’s also one of the most expensive. And if you’re spending over a grand on phone like this one, you probably want to keep it looking sharp and in working condition for as long as possible.

The best way to do that is with a case. And there are no shortage of options when it comes to finding a case for the Samsung Galaxy S10, S10e and S10+. Here are our picks:

Otterbox Pursuit Series

The Pursuit Series mixes together a set of rigid and rubbery plastics to create two layers of extra protection for your device.

As far as cases like this one go, it’s not particularly heavy - but we did find it expanded the physical footprint of the S10+ by a noticeable degree.

The Otterbox Pursuit case also comes with an integrated lanyard.

The Otterbox Pursuit case promises to protect against both everyday bumps, as well as lint and grime build-up. It carries the Otterbox Certified Drop+ Protection seal of approval. This certification doesn’t actually translate to any specific in terms of meters. Still, Otterbox say this means it has survived 24 or more tests and 238 hours of durability testing.

Unlike some of Otterbox’s other cases, the Pursuit case won’t provide any extra protection against water damage beyond the Galaxy S10’s existing IP68 rating.

Pricing for the Otterbox Pursuit case starts at $84.95.

Otterbox Symmetry Series

Looking beyond the nifty-looking color palettes that largely define this series of cases, Otterbox’s Symmetry cases strike a surprisingly good balance between adding extra durability to your phone without infringing too much on the slim design that makes a phone like the Galaxy S10+ so appealing.

The Otterbox Symmetry case promises to protect against both everyday bumps in addition to lint and grime build-up.

Otterbox say it carries their own Certified Drop+ Protection seal of approval. Again, while this certification doesn’t actually translate to any specific in terms of meters, Otterbox say this means it has survived 24 or more tests and 238 hours of rigorous testing.

The Otterbox Symmetry also doesn’t protect against water damage beyond the Galaxy S10’s existing IP68 rating.

Pricing for the Otterbox Symmetry case starts at $54.95.

Otterbox Defender Series

The Otterbox Defender case is one of the heavy-duty options the company offers for protecting the Samsung Galaxy S10+ - and you’re unlikely to forget it. The Defender case increases the physical form-factor of the Galaxy S10+ in a significant and notable way.

However, the upshot here is that it offers three layers of extra protection.

The design of the case also boasts an optional but integrated belt clip.

Otterbox say it carries their own Certified Drop+ Protection seal of approval. Otterbox say this means it has survived 24 or more tests and 238 hours of rigorous testing.

Pricing for the Otterbox Pursuit case starts at $74.95.

Lifeproof Next

Lifeproof’s Next case does add a valuable little bit more extra protection to the Galaxy S10+ but unfortunately, it also leaves you with a device that sometimes feels a little too bulky for comfort.

That said, most of the case design here is transparent - which does allow you to show off the Galaxy S10+ 's default looks a little bit more than something with a more distinct look to it.

The Lifeproof Next case is drop-tested to 6.6 feet (2 metres) with a raised front bezel protects from face-down impact. It’ll do a pretty good job of protecting your Galaxy S10+ but it won’t feel or look pretty while it does so.

Pricing for the Lifeproof Next case starts at $84.95.

Tech21 PureClear

Tech21’s PureClear case for the Samsung Galaxy S10+ immediately left us with a positive impression.

It’s super easy to snap onto your device, doesn’t infringe on the form-factor too much and offers a pretty substantial degree of additional protection.

Tech21 say the PureClear case provides up to three metres of drop protection and that they’ve drop tested each case 20 times in a bespoke impact testing machine to ensure it meets that standard.

Pricing for the Tech21 PureClear case starts at $49.95.

Tech21 EvoCheck

The Tech Evo Check boasts a three-layer protection system where the outer layer works to cushion the impact of a drop, the case’s skeleton frame then spreads out the kinetic energy before the inner FlexShock layer absorbs it.

All up, Tech21 say it provides up to 3.6 metres of drop protection and that they’ve drop tested our Evo Check cases 20 times in a bespoke impact testing machine to ensure it meets that standard.

Pricing for the Tech21 EvoCheck case starts at $49.95.