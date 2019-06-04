12 custom game modes you should try in Overwatch's new Workshop

Overwatch’s newest addition is a feature called the Overwatch Workshop. This allows players to create not just new game modes but even prototype new heroes using a set of scripting tools akin to those that Blizzard themselves use to develop the game.

And the Overwatch community has wasted no time in crafting a variety of fun and engaging custom modifications for the game. Here are our picks for some of the best.

Gun Game

Originally a popular fan-mode for Counter-Strike (and later adopted by Call of Duty: Black Ops), Gun Game has now come to Overwatch.



Each kill transitions you up to a different hero. Die and you’ll be set back. The goal is to be the first to play your way through each hero and score a kill with all thirty heroes in the game without dying.

You can try out Gun Game for yourself with the code 6BMPP.

Battle Royale

As the genre has exploded in popularity, there have been plenty of calls - some less serious than others - for Blizzard to bring battle royale to Overwatch. They still haven’t done that - but the arrival of the workshop has given the community the ability to create their own battle royale mode for the game. And they have.

You can try Overwatch Battle Royale by using the workshop code JWY47.

DVA Bumper Cars

A reworked riff on the zone control mechanics found in the battle royale mode found above, Dva Bumper Cars modifies Dva’s rocket booster to be unlimited in duration and tasks you with knocking other players off the map. It’s boop or be booped until there’s only one superstar left soaring.

You can try Dva Bumper Cars for yourself using the workshop code 6ZBX5.

Magnetic Payload

It’s a well-worn adage in the Overwatch community that it’s incredibly difficult to rely on your teammates staying on the payload. This Workshop mod solves this problem by making the Payload itself magnetic. If a player gets too close, it’ll pull them in - just as Zarya’s Graviton Surge would.

You can try out the Magnetic Payload Workshop mode using the code XS7AX.

Overwatch Smash Bros

This Workshop mode changes Overwatch by borrowing the mechanics of Nintendo’s Super Smash Bros. The goal here is to knock your foes off the map, and each hit will make the next more impactful. It’s hectic fun and quite unlike any other custom-made Overwatch mode out there.

You can try out Overwatch Smash Bros using the workshop code here SMQPR.

Ice Surfer Mei

If you found that Mei’s ability to create ice walls and freeze enemies are a little too limited, this Workshop mod dynamically changes her gameplay by allowing her to lay down ice on the ground in front of her and skate her way around the map.

You can try out Ice Surfer Mei in the Overwatch Workshop by using the code JBWH8.

MOBAWatch

via Gfycat

Overwatch is a game that owes as much to team-based first person shooters like Team Fortress 2 as it does MOBA games like League of Legends. This custom mode leans into that latter inspiration - changing the perspective of the game to a top-down one.

MOBAWatch radically changes the kind of game Overwatch is and makes many heroes more powerful than others. There’s no official share code for the custom mode at this time but you can see it in action below:

Grappling Hook Hog

Getting hooked by Roadhog is already one of the most terrifying things that can happen to you in a game of Overwatch. This Workshop mode makes Roadhog even more terrifying by making his hook double as a grappling hook. Rather than bring things to Roadhog, his hook now brings him to his target.

You can test grappling Roadhog out for yourself using the Workshop code 3VA7X.

Overhot

For those who haven’t heard of it, Superhot was a first-person shooter game from a couple of years ago that had a ultra-stylish look and a compelling hook. Enemies only move when you do. This Workshop mod translates that concept into Overwatch.

Regardless of whether you’ve played the original Superhot, Overhot a nifty mode to play around with.

You can check it out using the Workshop code EJ0XD .

Portal

This Workshop mod brings Valve’s iconic experimental weapon to Overwatch. Playing as Symmetra, players are able to click to create each end of the portal - and then jump through it. The creators of this workshop mode have even gone the extra mile to replicate the physics dynamics found in the original puzzle game. Speedy thing goes in. Speedy thing comes out. All that good stuff.



You can try it for yourself using the workshop code BE2J7.

Katamari Hammacy

As the name suggests, this mod splices Overwatch’s Wrecking Ball with the mechanics of Katamari Damacy. Rolling around the map, you’ll pick up enemy heroes like a ball of Blue-tack picks up dust.

You can try Katamari Hammacy for yourself using the workshop code TQ1V4.

Weeping Angels

A tribute to the Doctor Who villain of the same name, Weeping Angels sees a team of six Mercy players sneaking up on a single Mei. Whenever Mei looks at them, they’re instantly frozen in place. It’s a fun bit of asymmetrical multiplayer fun and a fun gimmick for Doctor Who fans.

You can try Weeping Angels in the Overwatch Workshop using the code R3S3D.