Microsoft's MyAnalytics work assistant now encourages you to slow down and focus

Microsoft's MyAnalytics tool within Office 365 will help you craft a plan to take some time for yourself.

(PC World (US online)) on

In a culture of work, work, work, Microsoft’s MyAnalytics has always been one of the few quiet voices urging you to slow down. At Microsoft’s Build developer conference today, the company announced that this Office tool will explicitly encourage you to take “focus” time to regroup, enhance your well-being, and network.

MyAnalytics is not for everyone. The service is only available for Microsoft Office 365 Enterprise and Business users with a hosted email (Exchange) plan. That’s important, given that one of the ways MyAnalytics determines if you’re working, and working effectively, is to look at when you’re replying to email and also how responsive you are. The tool builds a “dashboard” of various metrics, tapping into Outlook as well as Delve to explore your role in the corporate hierarchy.

Microsoft considers MyAnalytics to be a “personal productivity assistant,” an offshoot of 2015’s Microsoft Delve. Now, the service is gaining a few new capabilities. One important addition is a “plan” to help you find time to get away from all of the meetings and busy work and find time to “focus.” Part of that plan appears to be to now track “quiet days,” or the days where you’re not working after hours. 

If you book time to focus, your Teams colleagues will be made aware of your status, Microsoft says. MyAnalytics will also have two new AI-powered suggestions in the flow of Outlook that help you rebook focus time if it gets scheduled on top of, or set aside focus time for specific to-dos. 

Finally, the company plans to build upon the “plan” motif to add additional plans in the future, specifically for well-being, networking, and collaboration. Sadly, there’s no “executive time” built into MyAnalytics, but perhaps that’s coming in the future. 

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.
Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Mark Hachman

Mark Hachman

PC World (US online)
Show Comments
Security Watch

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Aysha Strobbe

Microsoft Office 365/HP Spectre x360

Microsoft Office continues to make a student’s life that little bit easier by offering reliable, easy to use, time-saving functionality, while continuing to develop new features that further enhance what is already a formidable collection of applications

Michael Hargreaves

Microsoft Office 365/Dell XPS 15 2-in-1

I’d recommend a Dell XPS 15 2-in-1 and the new Windows 10 to anyone who needs to get serious work done (before you kick back on your couch with your favourite Netflix show.)

Maryellen Rose George

Brother PT-P750W

It’s useful for office tasks as well as pragmatic labelling of equipment and storage – just don’t get too excited and label everything in sight!

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?