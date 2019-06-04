Microsoft's augmented reality Minecraft tease is a reminder of its world-shattering HoloLens demo

If this is like the augmented reality version of Minecraft that Microsoft showed off with the HoloLens, it could be really fun.

(PC World (US online)) on

After four years, are we finally going to see the Minecraft in augmented reality that Microsoft originally promised?

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella ended his Microsoft Build keynote address on Monday with a “one more thing” reveal: what looked very much like an augmented reality version of Minecraft, powered by a phone. A teaser promises more details on the Minecraft website on May 17, the game’s 10th anniversary, as you can see in the image above.

What makes this tease potentially so special is that we’ve seen a form of it in 2016, at the reveal of the original HoloLens device. There, Microsoft invited reporters inside to test out tethered prototype HoloLens hardware, in a series of demos that included walking on the surface of Mars as well as an augmented reality version of Minecraft. Unfortunately, Microsoft didn’t allow reporters to snap images of what they saw using the HoloLens augmented reality camera. 

minecraft hololens Susie Ochs / IDG

A concept image of what is like to play the original Minecraft using the Microsoft HoloLens.

What I can tell you, though, is that the experience was downright magical. Microsoft simply took an ordinary living room and layered Minecraft on top of it. As you might expect, you were able to walk around  the scene, looking down on virtual Minecraft creations. (Subsequent virtual-reality Minecraft experiences put you inside the scene with VR hardware, playing as the character—immersive, but also a bit nausea-inducing.) 

But it went beyond that. Yes, you were looking down at the HoloLens-enhanced world, but Microsoft’s implementation allowed you to look inside objects as well. It was truly remarkable. Imagine a bench doubling as the surface of a Minecraft world, then being able to dig down inside of it to reveal the lava-filled underworld of the game.

If the HoloLens demo is any indication, an augmented reality version of Minecraft could essentially be a third-person experience. It’s fair to say that we don’t know how the demo would play as a game; the magic was merely in the interface. Still, we’ve already seen games like Angry Birds translated into AR, so it appears that it’s Minecraft’s turn.

We have absolutely no idea if Microsoft’s AR Minecraft experience for phones has any resemblance to what the company showed several years ago, in what was obviously a concept demo for HoloLens. But what the teaser video shows is a Minecraft pig wallowing on a mud puddle on a Seattle sidewalk. Everyone knows that in Minecraft, there’s far, far more than just the surface world. Fingers crossed that we can finally get the Minecraft experience just a lucky few of us have been able to see.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.
Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Mark Hachman

Mark Hachman

PC World (US online)
Show Comments
Security Watch

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Aysha Strobbe

Microsoft Office 365/HP Spectre x360

Microsoft Office continues to make a student’s life that little bit easier by offering reliable, easy to use, time-saving functionality, while continuing to develop new features that further enhance what is already a formidable collection of applications

Michael Hargreaves

Microsoft Office 365/Dell XPS 15 2-in-1

I’d recommend a Dell XPS 15 2-in-1 and the new Windows 10 to anyone who needs to get serious work done (before you kick back on your couch with your favourite Netflix show.)

Maryellen Rose George

Brother PT-P750W

It’s useful for office tasks as well as pragmatic labelling of equipment and storage – just don’t get too excited and label everything in sight!

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?