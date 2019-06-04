Amazon's Alexa app for Windows now listens for wake words, just like an Echo Dot

The trade-off is that she's always listening.

(PC World (US online)) on

Credit: Mark Hachman / PCWorld

Naysayers may criticize Microsoft’s Cortana for her lack of features, but Microsoft Windows users face an unexpected dilemma: Now that Amazon’s Alexa app supports wake words on Windows 10, do you really want two assistants listening in?

As of last August, Amazon Alexa automatically was paired up within Windows 10’s Cortana to assist with select chores. Try it yourself: Tell Cortana to “launch Alexa” and you’ll have access to Amazon’s app for shopping and general queries. Tell her to “buy paperclips,” for example, and Alexa will either add a card to your checkout page or, presumably, buy the item if you already have a history with it. Task completed, Cortana takes charge once again.

There was also a second option: the Amazon Alexa app itself, available from the Windows Store. But that required typed commands, making it far less useful than, say, an Echo Dot.

As of today that’s changed. Now, according to Amazon, if you download and install the Alexa app, the app will always be listening in the background, awaiting a wake word—no need for Cortana to intervene.

Is this a problem? If you’re Amazon, it isn’t. But Amazon’s timing is interesting, given that Geoff Fowler, tech columnist for The Washington Post (owned by Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos) just detailed a laundry list of his own privacy concerns, including mistaken Alexa “wake words,” the archiving of years of recordings, and initiatives by the California legislature to block recordings without consent.

You certainly don’t have to use Amazon’s wake word, of course. And you can keep going back and deleting Amazon’s stored recordings. Windows, for its part, also listens for “wake words” for Cortana, if you’ve enabled that feature. But Windows builds its privacy settings right into Windows (Settings > Privacy), while you have to know where to look within Amazon, as Fowler points out. 

It’s almost an existential question, though. If you’re concerned about digital assistants listening in, maybe you’ve already refused to buy an Echo Dot or Google Home. But if you’ve tried to straddle that line between using Alexa while also restricting access, be advised: The line has moved a bit more in Amazon’s favor. 

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.
Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Mark Hachman

Mark Hachman

PC World (US online)
Show Comments
Security Watch

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Aysha Strobbe

Microsoft Office 365/HP Spectre x360

Microsoft Office continues to make a student’s life that little bit easier by offering reliable, easy to use, time-saving functionality, while continuing to develop new features that further enhance what is already a formidable collection of applications

Michael Hargreaves

Microsoft Office 365/Dell XPS 15 2-in-1

I’d recommend a Dell XPS 15 2-in-1 and the new Windows 10 to anyone who needs to get serious work done (before you kick back on your couch with your favourite Netflix show.)

Maryellen Rose George

Brother PT-P750W

It’s useful for office tasks as well as pragmatic labelling of equipment and storage – just don’t get too excited and label everything in sight!

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?