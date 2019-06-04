Lionsgate, Good Shepherd and Mike Bithell team up on John Wick Hex

Good Shepherd has announced will be publishing a new John Wick game developed by award-winning indie dev Mike Bithell later this year.

Debuting exclusively via the Epic Games Store and featuring an original John Wick story separate to the films, John Wick Hex is said to be an action-oriented strategy game.

According to published Good Shepherd, Hex was "created in close cooperation with the creative and stunt teams behind the films," and "capturing the series’ signature gun fu style while expanding its story universe."



"Players must choose every action and attack they make, while considering their immediate cost and consequences. Every move in John Wick Hex feels like a scene from the movies, and every fight contributes to your progress on the job and requires precise strategic thinking."

Several actors from the films will also be reprising their roles, including Ian McShane and Lance Reddick. No word on Wick himself.



You can get a better understanding of what that looks like by watching the first trailer for the game, seen below:

There's no firm release date yet but when it does arrive John Wick Hex is due to launch on PC, Mac, mobile and consoles.

