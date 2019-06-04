Lionsgate, Good Shepherd and Mike Bithell team up on John Wick Hex

(PC World) on

Good Shepherd has announced will be publishing a new John Wick game developed by award-winning indie dev Mike Bithell later this year.

Debuting exclusively via the Epic Games Store and featuring an original John Wick story separate to the films, John Wick Hex is said to be an action-oriented strategy game.

According to published Good Shepherd, Hex was "created in close cooperation with the creative and stunt teams behind the films," and "capturing the series’ signature gun fu style while expanding its story universe."

"Players must choose every action and attack they make, while considering their immediate cost and consequences. Every move in John Wick Hex feels like a scene from the movies, and every fight contributes to your progress on the job and requires precise strategic thinking."

Several actors from the films will also be reprising their roles, including Ian McShane and Lance Reddick. No word on Wick himself.

You can get a better understanding of what that looks like by watching the first trailer for the game, seen below:

There's no firm release date yet but when it does arrive John Wick Hex is due to launch on PC, Mac, mobile and consoles.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags John Wick HexJohn Wick

Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Fergus Halliday
Show Comments
Security Watch

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Aysha Strobbe

Microsoft Office 365/HP Spectre x360

Microsoft Office continues to make a student’s life that little bit easier by offering reliable, easy to use, time-saving functionality, while continuing to develop new features that further enhance what is already a formidable collection of applications

Michael Hargreaves

Microsoft Office 365/Dell XPS 15 2-in-1

I’d recommend a Dell XPS 15 2-in-1 and the new Windows 10 to anyone who needs to get serious work done (before you kick back on your couch with your favourite Netflix show.)

Maryellen Rose George

Brother PT-P750W

It’s useful for office tasks as well as pragmatic labelling of equipment and storage – just don’t get too excited and label everything in sight!

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?