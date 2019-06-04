6 new Android Q features we can't wait to try (after the Dark Theme)

Privacy, parental controls, and live captions oh my.

(PC World (US online)) on

To celebrate the 10th major release of Android, Google has a present for all of us: a dark theme. After several starts and stops and half-efforts, Google is finally bringing full dark mode to all Android Q phones, and from what we’ve seen, it’s glorious. 

But while dark mode will probably be the most popular feature of Android Q, it’s only a small part of what the next-generation OS will deliver. From security and privacy to folding screens and 5G, Android Q is packed with features that will transform your phone. Here are the six features we’re most excited about (other than that sweet, sweet dark theme) after witnessing the Google I/O keynote on Tuesday:

Live Caption

If you’ve ever been in a quiet room and needed to watch a video, Live Caption will be a game-changer. Now, instead of lowering the volume and holding the phone up to your ear while taking your eyes off the screen, Live Caption will create automatic real-time caption for anything you watch: YouTube videos, podcasts, audio messages, even videos you record yourself. It works across all apps and automatically starts as soon as speech is detected. And since it’s all done locally on your phone, you don’t even need a Wi-Fi or cellular connection to use it.

Focus Mode

Android Pie’s Digital Wellbeing feature has offered an eye-opening look at how often we unlock our phones and open our favorite apps, but actually doing something to curb our phone use is another story. That’s why Google is launching Focus Mode in Android Q. An easy way to quickly turn off distracting apps, Focus Mode is like putting Twitter and Candy Crush into time out. With a few taps, you’ll be able to identify which apps are sucking up the most time and temporarily silence them while you need to get some work done. And when it’s time to play again, another tap will turn them back on.

android q privacy Google

There are nearly 50 new privacy and securty features baked into Android Q.

Boot-less security updates

We love that phone manufacturers have continuously gotten better at pushing timely security updates to our phones, but having to reboot every time one arrives can be tedious—if you even bother do it at all. That’s changing with Android Q, which is bringing nearly 50 new privacy and security features. Now the most important updates will happen silently in the background, so our phones stay up to date even if we don’t have time for a restart.

Easy privacy controls

Your Google account has lots of privacy controls built into it, but they’re not so easy to find. To change a settings or limit data, you had to go to the Google tab in Settings, then Google Account, Data & personalization, and finally Privacy and Activity controls. All those steps are a thing of the past with Android Q, as Google has now created a dedicated Privacy tab near the top of Settings, so you’ll be able to find it and access your privacy settings with one tap, not five.

Built-in parental controls

Digital Wellbeing is great for keeping track of our own phone use, but managing your child's Android phones and tablets requires a whole separate app called Family Link, with its own setup process. In Android Q, Google is building Family Link’s remote management features right into the Settings app, so parents can quickly find and use them to keep tabs on what their kids are watching and how long they’ve been watching it. And with new features such as bonus time and app-specific time limits, you and your kids can find a perfect balance between family time and game time.

Expanded gestures

Android Pie introduced a new way to navigate using gestures, but Google still left some vestiges of the old way lying around—namely the back button. Now that’s going away too. In Android Q, Google will be going all-in with a new swipe gesture. When you want to go back a screen, just swipe from the left side of the screen. It’ll take some getting used to after 10 years of the back button, but we’re 100 percent on board with the change.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.
Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Michael Simon

Michael Simon

PC World (US online)
Show Comments
Security Watch

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Aysha Strobbe

Microsoft Office 365/HP Spectre x360

Microsoft Office continues to make a student’s life that little bit easier by offering reliable, easy to use, time-saving functionality, while continuing to develop new features that further enhance what is already a formidable collection of applications

Michael Hargreaves

Microsoft Office 365/Dell XPS 15 2-in-1

I’d recommend a Dell XPS 15 2-in-1 and the new Windows 10 to anyone who needs to get serious work done (before you kick back on your couch with your favourite Netflix show.)

Maryellen Rose George

Brother PT-P750W

It’s useful for office tasks as well as pragmatic labelling of equipment and storage – just don’t get too excited and label everything in sight!

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?