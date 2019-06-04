The new Google Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL have launched in Australia. Here's how much they cost

(PC World) on

If you were expecting a delay between the announcement of the Google Pixel 3a and Google Pixel 3a XL, you'll be delighted to learn that both budget-friendly Pixel phones are already available in Australia.

In Australia, the Google Pixel 3a has a local RRP of $649. The Pixel 3a features a 5.6-inch OLED display (FHD+), a Snapdragon 670 processor, 4GB of RAM,  64GB of on-board storage, a 3000mAh battery, a 12.2-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel selfie-shooter on the front.

In Australia, the Google Pixel 3a XL has a local RRP of $799. The Google Pixel 3a XL features a larger 6-inch display and 3700mAh battery but is otherwise the same as its smaller counterpart.

Both devices run on Android 9.0 Pie and come with the same 3 years of guaranteed security updates that all prior Pixel smartphones have. They'll be the first devices to get access to Android Q when it arrives and they also boast a lot of the same computational photography tech found in the flagship Pixel 3 and Pixel 3XL.

In Australia, only two colors are available: Clearly White and Just Black.

Google Pixel 3a is now available in Australia exclusively via Vodafone.

Unlocked units of both the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL are also available at JB HiFi, Harvey Norman, Officeworks and the Google Store.


Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags Google PixelPixel 3aPixel 3a XL

Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Fergus Halliday
Show Comments
Security Watch

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Aysha Strobbe

Microsoft Office 365/HP Spectre x360

Microsoft Office continues to make a student’s life that little bit easier by offering reliable, easy to use, time-saving functionality, while continuing to develop new features that further enhance what is already a formidable collection of applications

Michael Hargreaves

Microsoft Office 365/Dell XPS 15 2-in-1

I’d recommend a Dell XPS 15 2-in-1 and the new Windows 10 to anyone who needs to get serious work done (before you kick back on your couch with your favourite Netflix show.)

Maryellen Rose George

Brother PT-P750W

It’s useful for office tasks as well as pragmatic labelling of equipment and storage – just don’t get too excited and label everything in sight!

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?