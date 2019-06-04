The new Google Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL have launched in Australia. Here's how much they cost

If you were expecting a delay between the announcement of the Google Pixel 3a and Google Pixel 3a XL, you'll be delighted to learn that both budget-friendly Pixel phones are already available in Australia.

In Australia, the Google Pixel 3a has a local RRP of $649. The Pixel 3a features a 5.6-inch OLED display (FHD+), a Snapdragon 670 processor, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of on-board storage, a 3000mAh battery, a 12.2-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel selfie-shooter on the front.



In Australia, the Google Pixel 3a XL has a local RRP of $799. The Google Pixel 3a XL features a larger 6-inch display and 3700mAh battery but is otherwise the same as its smaller counterpart.

Both devices run on Android 9.0 Pie and come with the same 3 years of guaranteed security updates that all prior Pixel smartphones have. They'll be the first devices to get access to Android Q when it arrives and they also boast a lot of the same computational photography tech found in the flagship Pixel 3 and Pixel 3XL.



In Australia, only two colors are available: Clearly White and Just Black.



Google Pixel 3a is now available in Australia exclusively via Vodafone.

Unlocked units of both the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL are also available at JB HiFi, Harvey Norman, Officeworks and the Google Store.





