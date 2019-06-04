TCL has announced when their first 8K TV will be coming to Australia and New Zealand

TCL has given a due date for their first 8K TV.

“8K TVs have been on the lips of everyone in the tech world and are at the forefront of at-home entertainment. We are driven to deliver the latest innovative TV experience to our customers, bringing a new era of breathtaking colour and uncompromising quality”, said Mark Zhang, General Manager of TCL Australia.

There's no word yet on pricing but the TCL X10 8K QLED TV will be available in Australia and New Zealand from September 2019.

A beastly 75-inch, 8K QLED TV with support for both HDR10+ and Dolby Vision. The TCL X10 integrates both QLED and Mini LED tech to deliver 8K entertainment experiences. It also features a built-in Onkyo sound system and Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa integration.

With LG's Z9 8K TV still missing in action, Samsung's Q900 currently the only 8K TV available locally. If the X10 arrives before the Z9 does, it'll be the second 8K to hit the market.

The TCL X10 QLED 8K TV will be available in Australia from September 2019. TCL say they'll announce New Zealand availability around the same time. Pricing is TBA.

Fergus Halliday
