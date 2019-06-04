Samsung launches new Galaxy A smartphones in Australia

Samsung’s A Team is refreshed and ready to go.

Samsung have launched four new Galaxy A smartphones in Australia today, offering features from their flagship S series at a fraction of the price.

“We believe enabling genuine human connection is paramount and that this should be available to everyone,” said Garry McGregor, vice president of IT and mobile at Samsung Australia.

“So whether it’s creating the latest meme, sharing a live moment or catching the latest viral content we want our A Series devices to be there, supporting Aussies in whatever they’re choosing to do.”

The Australian lineup consists of four models - the A20, A30, A50 and A70. As we predicted, Samsung don’t seem to be releasing the swivel-camera A80 in Australia, which is a shame.

According to Samsung, the A70 features front and back 32-megapixel cameras, as well as additional 5MP depth-of-field and 8MP Ultra-Wide cameras on the back. The 6.7-inch, Full HD Infinity-U screen features a ‘teardrop notch’ and a built-in optical fingerprint sensor. The whole thing is powered by a six-core Snapdragon 675 processor, 6GB of RAM, and a huge 4500mAh battery with 25W Fast Charging.

Samsung Galaxy A70Credit: Samsung
Samsung Galaxy A70

Like the other new models, the A70 supports Face Unlock, as well as microSD upgrades of up to 512GB, though 128GB of internal storage should be more than enough for the average user.

The A70 is due for release in June for AU$649, and will be available in blue, black and coral at launch.

If you can’t wait that long, the A50 is a tad cheaper at AU$499, and it isn’t too much of a downgrade. In fact, its 6.4-inch Infinity-U screen has the same built-in fingerprint sensor. The device is powered by Samsung’s octa-core Exynos 9610, which is actually faster than the A70’s CPU - though the A50 has half as much RAM (3GB) and internal storage (64GB) to play with.

Samsung Galaxy A50Credit: Samsung
Samsung Galaxy A50

The A50’s main cameras aren’t all that bad either, sitting at 25MP alongside the same additional cameras from the A70. It's also got a slightly smaller battery (4000mAh) with 15W fast charging.

The A50 is available through Optus in black, white, blue and coral.

The A30 halves the internal storage once again to  32GB, though other specs are relatively similar to the A50. It feature the same 6.4-inch screen, battery and RAM but complements them with an ever so slightly-slower Exynos 7885 CPU, the same processor as the last year's Galaxy A7 and A8.

Samsung Galaxy A30Credit: Samsung
Samsung Galaxy A30

Both of the main cameras on the A30 are 16MP, with just one additional 5MP Ultra-Wide camera on the back, sitting right next to the fingerprint sensor. The A30 is available now for AU$379 in black, white and blue.

The cheapest model of the series is the A20. Here, the 6.4-inch screen is downgraded from Full HD to just HD. It also features a slightly-different notch shape, referred to by Samsung as Infinity-V.

Samsung haven't skimped on the cameras here, either - the A20's 8MP front camera is accompanied by a 13MP rear camera with the additional 5MP Ultra Wide camera.

Samsung Galaxy A20Credit: Samsung
Samsung Galaxy A20

The Galaxy A20's RAM, ROM and fingerprint sensor are exactly the same as the A30. However, it's differentiated by a Exynos 7884 processor - which features a lower clock speed than the 7885.

The A20 is available now for AU$279 in black, blue, red and orange.

The Samsung Galaxy A30 and A20 are available now on Samsung’s website, and the Galaxy A50 is available now through Optus.

The Galaxy A70 will be released in Australia June 2019.

Tags Androidsamsungsamsung galaxy

Sarah Lewis

Sarah Lewis

PC World
