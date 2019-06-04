Lenovo puts AMD Ryzen chips in ThinkPads, giving Intel's rival a boost

AMD's new 12nm Picasso will power three new corporate-focused ThinkPads.

(PC World (US online)) on

After a mostly lackluster showing in laptops, AMD’s APUs just bagged a really big win: ThinkPad. On Wednesday, Lenovo said it will introduce a new line of T and X-series laptops featuring the Ryzen Pro lineup.

Lenovo said the 14-inch T495  as well the 14-inch T495S will both feature up to AMD’s quad-core Ryzen 7 Pro 3700U chip. The Ryzen 7 Pro 3700U  is built on a 12nm process and features four cores with symmetrical multi-threading as well as 10 Radeon Vega graphics cores. The chip is rated to dissipate up to 15 watts of thermals and has a base clock of 2.3GHz and 4GHz boost frequencies.

t495 4 Lenovo

In a big win for AMD, Lenovo’s ThinkPad T495 will feature AMD’s 2nd gen Ryzen Pro processors.

The T495 will ship in May with a starting price of $939. The T495S will ship a month later with prices starting at $1,089.

While both the T495 and T495S are tested to MIL-STD 810-G standards, the new X395 might be the sexiest of the bunch. The X395 will feature up to Ryzen 7 Pro 3700U as well as a 13.3-inch display with PrivacyScreen, a feature that obscures what’s onscreen to if you’re trying to peek from either side. 

Lenovo said a feature to be added in July called PrivacyAlert will take it one step further. The ThinkPad will automatically enable the privacy feature when the laptop can see anyone trying to read over your shoulder.

x395 4 Lenovo

Lenovo’s Thinkpad X395 will arguably be the first high-end 13.3-inch ultrabook AMD makes it way into this year.

Lenovo won’t go exclusively with AMD of course. In fact, the new laptops will go head-to-head to with counterparts based on Intel’s 8th-gen Whiskey Lake CPUs. While Lenovo didn’t offer direct Brand A to Brand B performance numbers, we’d guess Intel-based models will likely having an edge in compute-based tasks, while AMD-based models are likely to have an edge in graphics-based tasks.

One thing Lenovo did offer up is the improved battery life of the new 2nd-gen Ryzen Pro chips. Lenovo said the new Ryzen Pro chips offered up to 4 hours more battery life than the same platform with the 1st-gen Ryzen Pro chips. Battery life, in fact, was probably one of sticking points of the original 14nm Raven Ridge Ryzen 7 Pro U chips. The new 12nm Picasso seems to fare quite better in battery life against Intel’s best. For what it’s worth: Lenovo also said the new 2nd gen Ryzen Pros offer about 18 percent more performance than before, too.

Why this matters: Although it’s just three laptops among a field of hundreds of models, ThinkPad is a big win for AMD. It’s proof that Lenovo is willing to bet on Ryzen Pro with the storied ThinkPad name. We'll be sure to tell you whether the bet panned out if we obtain a review unit.

t495 8 Lenovo

The ThinkPad T495 folds flat and runs an AMD Ryzen Pro chip.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.
Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.

Gordon Mah Ung

PC World (US online)
Show Comments
Security Watch

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Aysha Strobbe

Microsoft Office 365/HP Spectre x360

Microsoft Office continues to make a student’s life that little bit easier by offering reliable, easy to use, time-saving functionality, while continuing to develop new features that further enhance what is already a formidable collection of applications

Michael Hargreaves

Microsoft Office 365/Dell XPS 15 2-in-1

I’d recommend a Dell XPS 15 2-in-1 and the new Windows 10 to anyone who needs to get serious work done (before you kick back on your couch with your favourite Netflix show.)

Maryellen Rose George

Brother PT-P750W

It’s useful for office tasks as well as pragmatic labelling of equipment and storage – just don’t get too excited and label everything in sight!

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?