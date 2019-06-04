The Google Pixel 3a and 3a XL are already priced to move, but here's how to get them even cheaper

Get $100 off and save huge with trade-ins.

(PC World (US online)) on

Google's Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL were only just announced Tuesday at the company's I/O developer conference, but you can already get the affordable versions of the premium Pixel 3 phones at a discount. 

We scoured the web and found juicy deals at the Google Store, Best Buy, and B&H. You can also find decent sales through two of the three major carriers that have partnered with Google (Verizon and T-Mobile, but not Sprint), but they're not as consumer-friendly. We've still listed them in case they're your only option.

Given that Google already shaved down the price for a Pixel 3a to $399 by taking the Pixel 3 and swapping in plastic for glass, a mid-tier processor, and a smaller storage capacity, it's surprising you can get them for even less. But there's no need to question these promotions—it's best to just hop on one of them now.

Google Store

Order a Pixel 3a or Pixel 3a XL through the Google Store and the company will lay on the extras nice and thick—so in our opinion, it's the best place to buy these phones right now.

For starters, all Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL purchases qualify for a $100 Google Store credit to your account until May 18th. (You must check out while logged into your Google account.) Note that this is for the Google Store, which sells Google's physical products (phones, Nest devices, Chromecast, etc), and not Google Play.

Google also offers as much as $250 trade-in credit toward your purchase of a Pixel 3a or Pixel 3a XL if you send them your old phone. iPhone owners make out the best—the oldest model accepted, the iPhone 6, still qualifies for the $250 credit. If that's not enough to stack, Google Fi subscribers (new or existing) can qualify for a $100 Fi credit, too. That offer expires May 18th, too.

Google Store Pixel 3a deal Google

Google's laying it on thick with Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL deals. iPhone users willing to switch can make out like bandits.

On top of all that, new users of YouTube Music Premium can get a 3-month free trial. (Current YouTube Premium, YouTube Music Premium, or Google Play Music subscribers or those who've previously tried YouTube Red or Google Play Music via a trial are not eligible.)

Assuming that you're trading in an iPhone 6 or newer, or one of the latest Samsung phones, you can pay as little as $150 out of pocket for a Pixel 3a plus a case, earbuds, extra charger, or whatever other Google devices you might want to pair with your new phone. The phone comes unlocked, too, so no worries about messing with carrier contracts. And if you're interested in Google Fi, buying a Pixel 3a can net you $100 in subscription credit to boot.

In other words, Google really wants iPhone users to switch to an all-Google lifestyle. If that's you, get in while the getting's good.

Best Buy

Purchase a Pixel 3a or a Pixel 3a XL through Best Buy, and the retailer will give you a $100 store credit. It shows up in your cart immediately as a digital gift card, which is about as straightforward as you can get.

If you're in the market to activate a line of service with Sprint, you can also get $100 off the phone and the $100 store credit. All other carriers (or choosing to activate the phone later) do not qualify for this discount.

B&H

The New York-based electronics store is offering a $100 store credit and a 3-month Mint Mobile 8GB plan SIM card kit to anyone buying a Pixel 3a or Pixel 3a XL. Delivery of the credit comes in the form of a digital gift card.

Carrier deals

T-Mobile

With the right phone used for trade-in, you can actually get a Pixel 3a for free (or a Pixel 3a XL for very little) through the self-proclaimed "Uncarrier." Sort of.

T-mobile Pixel 3a deal T-Mobile

The deals available through mobile carriers aren't nearly as good as those through Google, Best Buy, and B&H, but T-Mobile's got the best offer of the bunch.

The catch is that the trade-in credit you receive is doled out over a two year span, meaning you'll have to stick it out with T-Mobile for that long to get the deal in full. You also have to be among the "most creditworthy" of customers to qualify for $0 down on the phone and having the monthly payments canceled out by your trade-in credit.

Verizon

Like the other carriers, Big Red's discounts on the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL are designed to keep you locked to their service: It's spread out in installments over two years. You get a modest $50 for a phone upgrade on an existing line, and $100 if you start a new line of service. 

Alaina Yee

PC World (US online)
Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Aysha Strobbe

Microsoft Office 365/HP Spectre x360

Microsoft Office continues to make a student's life that little bit easier by offering reliable, easy to use, time-saving functionality, while continuing to develop new features that further enhance what is already a formidable collection of applications

Michael Hargreaves

Microsoft Office 365/Dell XPS 15 2-in-1

I'd recommend a Dell XPS 15 2-in-1 and the new Windows 10 to anyone who needs to get serious work done (before you kick back on your couch with your favourite Netflix show.)

Maryellen Rose George

Brother PT-P750W

It's useful for office tasks as well as pragmatic labelling of equipment and storage – just don't get too excited and label everything in sight!

