Anker PowerCore+ 19000 PD review: Fresh design and new features make this battery pack very appealing

A portable battery pack with USB-C that doubles as a USB hub? Go on, we're listening.

(PC World (US online)) on

Battery packs have become commonplace. These small power banks are easy to carry and make it possible to top off a phone or tablet—and more recently with the addition of Power Delivery (PD) capabilities, a laptop even—while on the go.

Anker’s PowerCore+ 19000 has a slightly tweaked design, departing from the standard black brick. The PowerCore+ 19000 features a two-tone aesthetic, consisting of a space-gray top and a matte-black bottom. Its corners are rounded. It looks nicer than older Anker packs, and I hope the company sticks with the new design going forward.

Note: This review is part of our roundup of portable power banks. Go there for details on competing products and our testing methods.
anker19000 anker

Use the PowerCore+ 19000 PD as a USB hub while you charge your laptop.

There are three ports on the front: one USB-C and two full-sized USB, along with a power button. On top is a circular charge indicator, made up of 11 dots.

The far-left USB port provides up to 15W of power, with the port just to its right serving up to 10W of power. The USB-C port is used to charge the pack, as well as deliver up to 27W of power to a tablet, laptop, or Nintendo Switch.

The internal batteries total up to 19,000mAh, or 71.04Wh. In our testing, the PowerCore+ 19000 provided 60.6Wh of power at a consistent 5V/2.5A. That’s good enough to place the pack in the top third of packs we’ve tested when it comes to efficiency. When charging a Nintendo Switch or an iPad Pro, the pack stayed at a steady rate of 14.5v/2.93A.

Inside the box is a 30W USB-C wall adapter and a USB-C-to-USB-C cable. The adapter and cable charged the pack in an impressive 3 hours, 21 minutes.

All things considered, it’s a respectable battery pack on its own. But the PoweCore+ 19000 does even more. It doubles as a USB hub, which will simultaneously charge a laptop and let you access files stored on a thumb drive or connect accessories to your laptop.

I tested this feature on a MacBook Pro and it worked without issue. To activate hub mode, press the power button for two seconds. The power lights will rotate a few times, and then blink every three seconds. Connect the pack to your laptop, then connect a USB accessory to the pack.

I followed the instructions and a few seconds after connecting everything, all of the files on the thumb drive were available in the Finder app. It was a pretty cool trick, and one I could actually see myself using when traveling.

At Amazon’s $85 asking price, the PowerCore+ 19000 is pricey, but when you consider what that gets you—a 30W wall adapter, a battery pack, and a USB hub—it’s a good value for anyone who relies on a battery pack.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.
Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.

Jason Cipriani

PC World (US online)
Show Comments
Security Watch

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Aysha Strobbe

Microsoft Office 365/HP Spectre x360

Microsoft Office continues to make a student’s life that little bit easier by offering reliable, easy to use, time-saving functionality, while continuing to develop new features that further enhance what is already a formidable collection of applications

Michael Hargreaves

Microsoft Office 365/Dell XPS 15 2-in-1

I’d recommend a Dell XPS 15 2-in-1 and the new Windows 10 to anyone who needs to get serious work done (before you kick back on your couch with your favourite Netflix show.)

Maryellen Rose George

Brother PT-P750W

It’s useful for office tasks as well as pragmatic labelling of equipment and storage – just don’t get too excited and label everything in sight!

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?