PCWorld's April Digital Magazine: Meet ConceptD, Acer's new PCs for creators

In the May issue

In May we sat down with Acer CEO Jason Chen and got a first look at their ConceptD PCs: they are powerful, quiet, and cool, but made for creators. We untangled USB4 and what this future standard means for USB chaos and Thunderbolt 3. Find out how Huawei is basically forcing fans to buy the P30 Pro by crippling the P30.

Other highlights include:

  • News: RTX on GTX: Nvidia's latest driver unlocks ray tracing on GeForce GTX graphics cards
  • Amazon All-new Kindle review: Front lighting and a better screen elevate this entry level e-reader
  • Alienware Area-51m R1 review: Fast, big and upgradable
  • Lenovo Legion Y7000 review: A smart, sophisticated gaming laptop you can actually afford
  • Two-factor authentication explained: How to choose the right level of security for every account
  • Here's How: 5 Google G Suite changes that will improve your life

Video highlights

Watch: Surprise! Apple announced updated models of the iPad Air and the iPad mini. We should have our hands on the new tablets soon, but we wanted to give you a quick rundown on what’s new and what remains the same for both iPads.

