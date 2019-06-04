Apple Music is now streaming on Alexa in Australia & New Zealand

Alexa, play Despacito - on Apple Music.

(PC World) on

Amazon Echo Dot

Amazon Echo Dot

Apple Music subscribers in Australia & New Zealand can now ask Alexa to stream their favourite songs.

According to Amazon, users will be able to ask Alexa to play their playlists and favourite albums, or any of Apple’s curated playlists. This includes the service’s live and on-demand radio stations.

In addition to Apple Music, AU/NZ Alexa currently supports Deezer, Tunein, iHeartRadio and Amazon’s own Music Unlimited, as well as Apple Music’s direct rival Spotify.

Amazon Echo PlusCredit: Amazon
Amazon Echo Plus

The partnership is an interesting move by Apple, considering the release of their own music-focused HomePod just over a year ago. Sure, it has Siri integration, but it’s light-years behind Alexa and the Google Assistant.

Perhaps this latest move is a sign that the company aren't looking as much to directly compete with Alexa and are more interested in leveraging the userbase for Amazon's assistant to grow its own services revenues.

Alexa users can enable the Apple Music skill via the Skills Store in the Alexa app, or on Amazon.com.au.


Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags Apple MusicAmazon EchoAlexa Skills

Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Sarah Lewis

Sarah Lewis

PC World
Show Comments
Security Watch

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Aysha Strobbe

Microsoft Office 365/HP Spectre x360

Microsoft Office continues to make a student’s life that little bit easier by offering reliable, easy to use, time-saving functionality, while continuing to develop new features that further enhance what is already a formidable collection of applications

Michael Hargreaves

Microsoft Office 365/Dell XPS 15 2-in-1

I’d recommend a Dell XPS 15 2-in-1 and the new Windows 10 to anyone who needs to get serious work done (before you kick back on your couch with your favourite Netflix show.)

Maryellen Rose George

Brother PT-P750W

It’s useful for office tasks as well as pragmatic labelling of equipment and storage – just don’t get too excited and label everything in sight!

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?