Apple Music is now streaming on Alexa in Australia & New Zealand

Amazon Echo Dot

Apple Music subscribers in Australia & New Zealand can now ask Alexa to stream their favourite songs.

According to Amazon, users will be able to ask Alexa to play their playlists and favourite albums, or any of Apple’s curated playlists. This includes the service’s live and on-demand radio stations.

In addition to Apple Music, AU/NZ Alexa currently supports Deezer, Tunein, iHeartRadio and Amazon’s own Music Unlimited, as well as Apple Music’s direct rival Spotify.

Credit: Amazon Amazon Echo Plus

The partnership is an interesting move by Apple, considering the release of their own music-focused HomePod just over a year ago. Sure, it has Siri integration, but it’s light-years behind Alexa and the Google Assistant.



Perhaps this latest move is a sign that the company aren't looking as much to directly compete with Alexa and are more interested in leveraging the userbase for Amazon's assistant to grow its own services revenues.



Alexa users can enable the Apple Music skill via the Skills Store in the Alexa app, or on Amazon.com.au.





