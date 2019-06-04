AmazonBasics Computer Speakers, USB Powered review: These budget speakers are a sound savings

For less than $15, this 2.0 system offers a noticeable audio upgrade.

(PC World (US online)) on

How low can you go in price and still get a quality set of computer speakers? That’s the question Amazon effectively poses with each set of its AmazonBasics speakers. We may have found the answer with these USB-powered 2.0 computers speakers, currently one of the company’s best sellers.

Of all the AmazonBasics speaker I’ve reviewed to date, these are the first built as I’d expect for a budget set. Each speaker driver is encased in boxy, plastic enclosure with a mesh covering. The individual units measure 2.8 x 3.5 x 5.3 inches and weigh less than 1.5 pounds.

One speaker, which we’ll call the control unit, has a power/volume knob and blue LED on its front. A 3.5mm headphone jack sits to the right of these. The speakers are hardwired together, and a second luxuriously long cable attached to the control unit splits into USB and 3.5mm audio inputs. Both cables are thicker than you often find on low-priced speakers, so there’s little worry that they’ll get pinched or torn.

amazonbasics computer speakers Amazon

Though they come with the plastic-and-fabric-mesh construction you’d expect from budget speakers, these speakers deliver decent sound quality.

The budget construction notwithstanding, the speakers are fairly stout. The only weak point I detected was the headphone jack. At first it seemed my headphone would only slip about three-quarters of the way in—I’d get stereo sound, but they’d fall out of the jack if I moved too abruptly. After playing around with them for a while, I finally got them to insert all the way and from that point forward they were fine. This seems to be an issue, as at least one Amazon reviewer has encountered the same thing.

Setting up the speakers is as simple as plugging the USB and audio inputs into your computer and turning on the power knob. The blue LED stays illuminated as long as the speakers are in use, and like several Amazon reviewers I found it exceedingly bright and distracting. Fortunately—and unlike with the AmazonBasics USB-Powered Computer Speakers with Dynamic Sound we reviewed—it turns off when the speakers do.

Each speaker puts out 1.1 watts, for 2.2 watts of total RMS power. That’s not enough to power a house party, but it’s plenty loud for soundtracking your housework or private headphone listening in your cubicle.

amazonbasics computer speakers detail control dial Amazon

A common complaint from Amazon reviewers is that the blue LED to the left of the power/volume knob is distractingly bright, and we agree. Fortunately, it turns off with the speakers.

I had no reason to expect anything approaching decent sound quality for such a low price, but these speakers surprised me. They have strong balance between the high, mid, and low frequencies. The bass response isn’t quite as punchy as it’s been with the other AmazonBasics USB-powered speakers I mentioned earlier, but it offers enough to round out the sound nicely.

Bottom line

These budget speakers, are far better than their price tag would suggest. Indeed, they may best exemplify the AmazonBasics brand: The emphasis here is on fundamentals over flash. If a simple installation and a step up in sound quality for as little expense as possible are all you want from a set of computer speakers, you’ll likely find these an exceptional value.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.
Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.

Michael Ansaldo

PC World (US online)
Show Comments
Security Watch

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Aysha Strobbe

Microsoft Office 365/HP Spectre x360

Microsoft Office continues to make a student’s life that little bit easier by offering reliable, easy to use, time-saving functionality, while continuing to develop new features that further enhance what is already a formidable collection of applications

Michael Hargreaves

Microsoft Office 365/Dell XPS 15 2-in-1

I’d recommend a Dell XPS 15 2-in-1 and the new Windows 10 to anyone who needs to get serious work done (before you kick back on your couch with your favourite Netflix show.)

Maryellen Rose George

Brother PT-P750W

It’s useful for office tasks as well as pragmatic labelling of equipment and storage – just don’t get too excited and label everything in sight!

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?