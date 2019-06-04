AmazonBasics USB-Powered Computer Speakers with Dynamic Sound review: Balanced sound for a budget price

They're stylish and sturdy, too.

(PC World (US online)) on

PC speakers typically prove the maxim “you get what you pay for.” The trade-off for saving a few sawbucks is often shoddy construction, generic design, and subpar sound. AmazonBasics USB-Powered Computer Speakers with Dynamic Sound dispel that idea. Combining great audio, a sturdy build, and a contemporary look, this system is a steal.

amazonbasics usb powered computer speakers rear Amazon

The speakers are hardwired together and feature a plug-and-play setup.

Like the AmazonBasics AC Powered Computer Speakers we reviewed awhile back, these USB-powered speakers are shockingly sturdy for their budget price. Each one weighs just under 1.5 pounds and is constructed of metal, with a metal grille covering the driver. Despite being a compact 3.9 x 2.6 x 2.8 inches, they have a heft that reassures you they can be moved between computers without having to handle them with kid gloves.

These are also the most stylish speakers I’ve seen carrying the AmazonBasics brand. Glowing blue LED accent lights below each one’s bottom radiator complement the lampshade shape and modern finish, giving them a sleek look far different from the boxy utilitarian design you usually get at this price point.

amazonbasics usb powered computer speakers single Amazon

Each speaker produces 1.2 watts, for a combined 2.4 watts of RMS power.

The speakers are hardwired together with enough cable length to set them on either side of a single-monitor desktop setup. Some Amazon reviewers have complained that they don’t stretch long enough to bookend dual monitors. A separate cord extending from the left speaker features an in-line volume control and splits into USB and 3.5mm audio inputs.

There’s no power switch for the system. The speakers power on as soon as you plug them into your computer’s USB port. That can be an issue, as there’s no way to turn off the accent lights without disconnecting the speakers, making them less than ideal for bedrooms or anywhere else you don’t want constant illumination.

Each speaker puts out 1.2 watts, for a combined 2.4 watts of RMS power. They have good volume: With the in-line volume all the way up, I kept the computer volume at the halfway mark and that was just right, but I could push it to its limit without any distortion.

amazonbasics usb powered computer speakers detail bottom Amazon

A bottom radiator vent facilitates a “springy” bass sound. 

The speakers have a warm, well-rounded sound I’d never expect for the price. The bass response is full without being boomy, and highs are crisp and clear. Virtually all the audio coming out of my laptop—music, films, video games—sounded significantly improved through these external speakers, versus the computer’s built-in ones.

Bottom line

Normally, cheap PC speakers are a temptation best resisted. But AmazonBasics’ USB-Powered Computer Speakers offer legitimate value. Their balanced sound is a certain upgrade over most computers’ built-in speakers, and their smart looks and quality construction won’t leave you feeling ashamed of being a skinflint. You can purchase these with pride.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.
Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.

Michael Ansaldo

PC World (US online)
Show Comments
Security Watch

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Aysha Strobbe

Microsoft Office 365/HP Spectre x360

Microsoft Office continues to make a student’s life that little bit easier by offering reliable, easy to use, time-saving functionality, while continuing to develop new features that further enhance what is already a formidable collection of applications

Michael Hargreaves

Microsoft Office 365/Dell XPS 15 2-in-1

I’d recommend a Dell XPS 15 2-in-1 and the new Windows 10 to anyone who needs to get serious work done (before you kick back on your couch with your favourite Netflix show.)

Maryellen Rose George

Brother PT-P750W

It’s useful for office tasks as well as pragmatic labelling of equipment and storage – just don’t get too excited and label everything in sight!

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?