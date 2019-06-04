Samsung's minimalist Space Monitors land in Australia

Credit: Samsung

Samsung is canvassing for lifestyle-oriented customers with their new space-saving monitors.



"Space introduces an elegant new form factor, starting a brand new category for monitors,” said Phil Gaut, Director of Display and Memory Solutions, Samsung Australia. “

"With its unique arm design freeing up desk real estate previously occupied by monitor stands, Space gives Australians the minimalist style and flexibility to get their work done.”

First shown off at this year's CES, Samsung's new Space Monitor will be available in two sizes: 27-inches and 32-inches. Regardless of which size you opt for, the range's signature dual-hinge stand will let you easily reposition your monitor as needed.



The 24-inches features a resolution of 2560 x 1440 pixels (QHD) while the 32-inch Space Monitor offers a full 4K resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels. The other big difference between the two comes down to refresh rates. The 27-inch Samsung Space Monitor offers 60Hz. Its 32-inch counterpart ups the ante to 144hz.

Credit: Samsung

“Many Australians are looking to adopt a tidier, more streamlined approach to work and their desk space, and the Samsung Space is a new option for workplaces to consider. It may even help Aussies to spark a little more joy at the office,” said Gaut.



Samsung's Space Monitor is available in 24-inches for an RRP of $799 and 32-inches for an RRP of $999 from today.





