Amazon's upgraded Fire 7 and Fire 7 Kids Edition tablets get twice the storage for the same price

A great value gets even more compelling.

(PC World (US online))

One of the best cheap tablets you can buy is getting better. On Thursday morning, Amazon revealed upgraded models of its super-popular Fire 7 and Fire 7 Kids Edition tablets, starting at $50 and $100 respectively.

Prices haven’t gone up with these refreshes, but Amazon doubled the amount of available storage on the all-new Fire 7, with 16GB of capacity as the new baseline and a 32GB model available for $20 more. Performance should also be improved thanks to a faster processor. Like the previous generation, the new Fire 7 includes hands-free Amazon Alexa support that lets you watch videos or listen to music and audiobooks using voice commands. In addition to the usual black, the all-new Fire 7 is also available in Sage, Plum, and Twilight Blue colors.

amazon fire 7 kids edition Amazon

The all-new Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition.

The revamped Kids Edition version includes the same underlying improvements, coming with 16GB of onboard storage, and a redesigned case that includes an adjustable stand for easy viewing. It’s available in the same blue and pink hues, with a new purple option now available as well. The Fire 7 Kids Edition tablet still includes a year of Amazon’s awesome FreeTime Unlimited service, which gives children access to over 20,000 kid-friendly books, videos, apps, games, with ample parental controls. I pay for FreeTime Unlimited on my child’s tablet and it’s worth every penny.

These aren’t the most exciting upgrades, but they don’t come at a price premium, and it’s always good to get more for your hard-earned money. Both seven-inch tablets are available to preorder now and will start shipping on June 6.

Brad Chacos

Brad Chacos

PC World (US online)
