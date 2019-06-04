Microsoft revives once-dead Paint with new keyboard controls and accessibility enhancements

Microsoft's classic Paint program was left for dead, but the Windows 10 May 2019 Update revives the software with new accessibility features.

(PC World (US online)) on

Credit: Mark Hachman / IDG

Windows 10’s once-doomed Microsoft Paint hasn’t only been given a reprieve, it’s also apparently been given a new lease on life. The fan favorite software, previously labeled as “deprecated” and all but chucked into the trash bin by Microsoft, is gaining some new capabilities in the Windows 10 May 2019 Update, the company revealed this week.

“We’ve introduced the keyboard as a primary input mechanism,” Microsoft’s Brandon Leblanc wrote on the Windows Insider blog. “Microsoft Paint is already fully functional with mouse and multi-touch tablet input, but customers will now be able to use the app and draw with only their keyboard.” The improvements all you to move the cursor with your keyboard arrows, activate tools with the space bar, and more.

Microsoft is positioning the improvements as an accessibility upgrade. Paint will also behave better with screen readers like Windows Narrator after the May 2019 Update lands, LeBlanc says.

ms paint keyboard controls Microsoft

Some of Microsoft Paint's new keyboard controls.

Reports of Paint’s death were greatly exaggerated, it seems, and that’s very welcome news indeed. Microsoft Paint may be a vestigial holdover from the Windows operating systems of yesteryear, but I still use the simple, straightforward tool more days than not. Sure, the Paint 3D app introduced a couple years back is cool and all, but it simply isn’t the same thing.

“Paint 3D’s entire purpose is to create fun, cartoony 3D objects and scenes, and share them,” we wrote at the new app’s launch—a very different function than the no-nonsense image editing that the classic Paint provides. As we said while protesting Microsoft’s original Paint abandonment plans, “Paint serves as a quick-and-dirty utility for resizing photos, doodling a quick picture, or hacking together a quick composite or mosaic of digital art.”

Props to Microsoft for coming to its collective senses, and for making this iconic software work well for even more people. Look for the new keyboard controls and screen reader improvements to appear in the Windows 10 May 2019 Update later this month, and long live Paint!

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.
Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Brad Chacos

Brad Chacos

PC World (US online)
Show Comments
Security Watch

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Aysha Strobbe

Microsoft Office 365/HP Spectre x360

Microsoft Office continues to make a student’s life that little bit easier by offering reliable, easy to use, time-saving functionality, while continuing to develop new features that further enhance what is already a formidable collection of applications

Michael Hargreaves

Microsoft Office 365/Dell XPS 15 2-in-1

I’d recommend a Dell XPS 15 2-in-1 and the new Windows 10 to anyone who needs to get serious work done (before you kick back on your couch with your favourite Netflix show.)

Maryellen Rose George

Brother PT-P750W

It’s useful for office tasks as well as pragmatic labelling of equipment and storage – just don’t get too excited and label everything in sight!

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?