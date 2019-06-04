The dream of dual-booting Windows 10 on Chromebooks appears dead

Project Campfire has seemingly been snuffed out.

(PC World (US online)) on

Credit: Daniel Masaoka

It sounded dreamy. Late last year, signs of an “AltOS” mode appeared in Google code, indicating that the company was working on a way to let you dual-boot into Windows 10 on high-end Chromebooks like the Pixelbook. It was apparently too good to be true, alas, as new developments suggest that Google abandoned the secretive “Project Campfire” months ago.

Poking around Chromium code, Redditor u/crosfrog noticed comments stating AltOS mode is now deprecated, as first reported by Kevin Tofel at About Chromebooks. Tofel says that active development on Project Campfire halted last December after an initial flurry of activity. The dream of dual-booting Windows on Chromebooks appears to be dead.  

Coaxing Windows into running on anything but the most premium Chromebooks seemed far-fetched in any case. Microsoft’s operating system demands significantly more storage space than Chrome OS, and while Google’s luxurious Pixelbook ships with 256GB-plus SSDs, the vast majority of Chromebooks available ship with far more limited capacities—as little as 16GB in ultra-budget models, and rarely more than 64GB in more mainstream options.

Microsoft recently boosted Windows 10’s minimum storage requirements to 32GB, as detailed by ExtremeTech. The operating system couldn’t comfortably sit beside Chrome OS in most dual-boot environments, especially if you hoped to install additional programs (which would be the main reason to install Windows 10 on a Chromebook).

It’s hard to call Project Campfire dead, as Google never formally announced the initiative. But the dream of running a more full-featured operating system on Chromebooks is anything but doomed, even if Windows never graces a Google-y laptop. Many Chromebooks play nice with both Android apps and Linux, and at this year’s Google I/O developer event, the company pledged that all future Chromebooks will support Linux software. It’s just one way that 2019 is shaping up to be the year of the Linux desktop.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.
Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Brad Chacos

Brad Chacos

PC World (US online)
Show Comments
Security Watch

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Aysha Strobbe

Microsoft Office 365/HP Spectre x360

Microsoft Office continues to make a student’s life that little bit easier by offering reliable, easy to use, time-saving functionality, while continuing to develop new features that further enhance what is already a formidable collection of applications

Michael Hargreaves

Microsoft Office 365/Dell XPS 15 2-in-1

I’d recommend a Dell XPS 15 2-in-1 and the new Windows 10 to anyone who needs to get serious work done (before you kick back on your couch with your favourite Netflix show.)

Maryellen Rose George

Brother PT-P750W

It’s useful for office tasks as well as pragmatic labelling of equipment and storage – just don’t get too excited and label everything in sight!

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?