How to type kaomoji on your PC in Windows 10

How can I type kaomoji on my PC? And whatÂ are kaomoji, anyway? Fortunately, the answers to both questions are simple, and easily accessible within Windows 10. The familiar emoji keyboard within Windows has been expanded to include both kaomoji and symbols, and adding them to Facebook, Twitter, and other social media apps is extremely easy.Â
Whatâ€™s a kaomoji? A kaomoji is simply a more complex emoticon, the predecessor to the emoji. Youâ€™re probably familiar with the smiley :) or winky ;) which consist of familiar punctuation symbols combined to form an expression.Thatâ€™s an emoticon. Emoji are simply pictorial representations of emoticons, so that a winky symbol is represented as a ğŸ˜‰.Â Â