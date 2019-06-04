How to type kaomoji on your PC in Windows 10

We'll show you how to type emoji, kaomoji, and symbols, in a just a few easy steps. It's incredibly easy with Windows 10.

Credit: Mark Hachman / IDG

How can I type kaomoji on my PC? And whatÂ are kaomoji, anyway? Fortunately, the answers to both questions are simple, and easily accessible within Windows 10. The familiar emoji keyboard within Windows has been expanded to include both kaomoji and symbols, and adding them to Facebook, Twitter, and other social media apps is extremely easy.Â

Whatâ€™s a kaomoji? A kaomoji is simply a more complex emoticon, the predecessor to the emoji. Youâ€™re probably familiar with the smiley :) or winky ;) which consist of familiar punctuation symbols combined to form an expression.Thatâ€™s an emoticon. Emoji are simply pictorial representations of emoticons, so that a winky symbol is represented as a ğŸ˜‰.Â Â

Mark Hachman / IDG The first option that the emoji keyboard reveals, is, unsurprisingly, emoji. You can either click what youâ€™re looking for, type in a search request at the top, or move to the kaomoji or symbols tab. Notice the nav bar at the bottom to move between categories.