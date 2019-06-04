Minecraft Earth busts out of the box as a Pokemon Go-inspired mobile AR game

Take a walk with a Creeper.

(PC World (US online)) on

If you’ve ever wished your Pokemon Go had a little less Pikachu and a little more Creeper, Microsoft has a game for you. Headed to mobile phones this summer as a limited beta, Minecraft Earth will blend the power of augmented reality with the mobs and skins of Minecraft to create a whole new world to build and explore.

In an interview with the Verge, game director Torfi Olafsson said Minecraft Earth is an “adaptation” of the popular sandbox game rather than a straight port. However, the game is built on the same Bedrock engine, so it brings over many of the same elements, along with some new ones. “We have tried to stay very true to the kind of core design pillars of Minecraft,” Olafsson said, “and we’ve worked with the design team in Stockholm to make sure that the spirit of the game is carried through.”

Like Pokemon Go and the upcoming Harry Potter: Wizards Unite, Minecraft Earth isn’t a game that’s meant to be played on a couch. As you explore your neighborhood, Minecraft characters, variants, and other ”tapables” will fill your screen, and you’ll need to collect them to populate your builds. Olafsson said Minecraft Earth actually incorporates real-world scenery into the game so you can fish a lake and chop down trees: “Minecraft pigs parading around your local park? That’s about to become your reality.”

minecraft earth castle Microsoft

You’ll be able to build castles in your backyard with the new Minecraft Earth game.

You’ll also be able to collaborate with your friends as well as battle mobs and take on challenges as your world grows and you fight for survival. To build such a collaborate environment, Microsoft leaned on its Hololens team to develop “machine vision algorithms so that real-world objects can be used as anchors for digital content.” The Verge came away impressed with its demo, but noted that gameplay felt “a little chaotic with multiple people involved,” so Microsoft still has some work to do.

One thing Mincecraft Earth won’t have, however, is loot boxes. While it’s unclear exactly how Microsoft plans to monetize the free-to-play game, it indicated to the Verge that objects, skins, and rupees (Minecraft’s form of currency) will be sold.

minecraft earth enderman Microsoft

You too will be able to cross the street with an Enderman when the Minecraft Earth beta launches this summer.

Minecraft Earth will be launching as a closed beta over the summer ahead of its wide release. There’s no guarantee you’ll be let in, but you can sign up “for a chance” to be one of the early testers. To register, you’ll need you’ll need an Android phone running Android 7 Nougat or an iPhone running iOS 10 or later, as well as a Microsoft or Xbox Live account and app store log-in. Anyone accepted into the beta will also receive a free Earth skin.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.
Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Michael Simon

Michael Simon

PC World (US online)
Show Comments
Security Watch

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Aysha Strobbe

Microsoft Office 365/HP Spectre x360

Microsoft Office continues to make a student’s life that little bit easier by offering reliable, easy to use, time-saving functionality, while continuing to develop new features that further enhance what is already a formidable collection of applications

Michael Hargreaves

Microsoft Office 365/Dell XPS 15 2-in-1

I’d recommend a Dell XPS 15 2-in-1 and the new Windows 10 to anyone who needs to get serious work done (before you kick back on your couch with your favourite Netflix show.)

Maryellen Rose George

Brother PT-P750W

It’s useful for office tasks as well as pragmatic labelling of equipment and storage – just don’t get too excited and label everything in sight!

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?