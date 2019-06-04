Optus lets a few Click Frenzy deals out of the bag early

Ahead of tomorrow's Click Frenzy sales, Optus have let loose a few 'Phone Frenzy' deals of their own.

The main highlight here is probably the 20% discount that Optus are running on their existing $50 SIM-only plan - which brings it down to $40 per month. This includes 80GB of data, 4GB of monthly roaming data (for use in "Zone 1" countries) plus unlimited talk and text.

The plan also includes the usual inclusions, like an Optus Sport subscription and data-free music through both Spotify and Google Play Music

As part of their Phone Frenzy promotion, Optus is also slashing 20% off plan fees (excluding handset repayments) on its top-end plans for high-end devices like the iPhone XS, Huawei P30 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S10+.



Optus' Phone Frenzy deals are due to expire at the end of tomorrow. So if you're looking to act on them, you should probably do so sooner rather than later.





