Huawei Australia respond to Android license crisis

(PC World) on

Following on from yesterday's seismic announcement that Google would be revoking Huawei's Android license, the company's Australian division has issued a statement.

“We want to assure Huawei customers in Australia that the US actions involving Google will not impact consumers with a Huawei smartphone or tablet or those that are planning to buy a Huawei device in the near future from an Australian retail outlet," says Jeremy Mitchell, Director of Corporate Affairs for Huawei Australia.

Mitchell says that consumers with Huawei devices "will still receive security updates and be able to use Google apps."

"Huawei will continue to provide after-sales services to all existing Huawei and Honor smartphone and tablet products, covering those that have been sold and that are still in stock globally.

"Australian consumers will be able to continue using Google services like Google Play and Gmail on their Huawei phones as they normally would.  Google Android updates will continue to be provided for Huawei EMUI and Google apps will not be affected.

According to Mitchell, "Huawei has made substantial contributions to the development and growth of Android around the world. As one of Android’s key global partners, we have worked closely with their open-source platform to develop an ecosystem that has benefitted both users and the industry. We will continue to prioritize the development and use of the Android ecosystem.

"Huawei will continue to build a safe and sustainable software ecosystem, in order to provide the best experience for all users globally.”

Regardless, if you've recently bought a Huawei smartphone like the Mate 20 or P30 Pro, you should probably be concerned. And if you were looking to buy a P30 Pro, it might be worth holding off to see how this one plays out.

After all, the full consequences of this blacklisting are yet to be determined. Early reports suggest that, going forward, Huawei will only be able to deploy security updates for Android once they’re made available through the Android Open Source Program and won't be able to work with Google in any meaningful capacity.

Some suggest the new restrictions could affect everything from the availability and compatibility of apps like Gmail, Chrome and YouTube on future Huawei smartphones to the speed with which existing Huawei smartphones receive security and major firmware upgrades like Android Q. Whether that's true, or whether this latest row between Huawei and the US government will end up being handled in the same way that ZTE was, remains to be seen.

For those who need a reminder: the US Department of Commerce issued a ban preventing U.S. companies from providing exports to ZTE for seven years back in 2017. Much like the blacklisting of Huawei earlier this month, this severed ZTE's access to both hardware from companies like Qualcomm and software like Google's Android operating system.

In the aftermath of the ZTE trade ban, the Chinese tech company vowed to fight the government in court. Eventually, they paid the US a $1 billion fine to have the ban lifted. Though unlikely, it's not impossible to imagine this latest turn in the Huawei saga being resolved or reversed through a similar settlement.

In the meantime, Google say they "are complying with the order and reviewing the implications. For users of our services, Google Play and the security protections from Google Play Protect will continue to function on existing Huawei devices.”

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags GoogleAndroidHuaweiHuawei Australia

Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Fergus Halliday
Show Comments
Security Watch

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Aysha Strobbe

Microsoft Office 365/HP Spectre x360

Microsoft Office continues to make a student’s life that little bit easier by offering reliable, easy to use, time-saving functionality, while continuing to develop new features that further enhance what is already a formidable collection of applications

Michael Hargreaves

Microsoft Office 365/Dell XPS 15 2-in-1

I’d recommend a Dell XPS 15 2-in-1 and the new Windows 10 to anyone who needs to get serious work done (before you kick back on your couch with your favourite Netflix show.)

Maryellen Rose George

Brother PT-P750W

It’s useful for office tasks as well as pragmatic labelling of equipment and storage – just don’t get too excited and label everything in sight!

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?