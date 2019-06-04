Telstra enter the Click Frenzy fray with new phone plan deals

Following on the heels of rivals, Telstra have unveiled their own set of Click Frenzy phone plan deals.



The cream of the crop here is a discount on a 60GB SIM-only plan.



Normally $69 per month, it's now down to $49. The plan includes unlimited talk and text, unlimited international talk and text to 15 destinations plus Peace of Mind data (which nets you unlimited data at 1.5Mbps after you exceed your allowance).

Telstra are also running a slew of discounts on plans for popular handsets like the iPhone XS, Samsung Galaxy S10, Huawei P30 Pro and Pixel 3 XL.



Telstra's latest set of Click Frenzy deals are due to expire at the end of tomorrow. So if you're looking to act on them, you should probably do so sooner rather than later.





