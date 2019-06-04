Huawei devices disappear from Microsoft Store and Best Buy, but remain on Amazon, Newegg

If you want to buy a Huawei phone or PC in the US, you'd better act fast

(PC World (US online)) on

Credit: Dan Masaoka / IDG

Microsoft appears to have pulled Huawei's Matebook X Pro from its online shelves, and Best Buy, too, has followed suit. Huawei phones and devices are still available from Amazon and Newegg as of this posting, however.

Neither the Huawei Matebook X Pro nor the Huawei Matebook 13 appear on Microsoft's Store site,though at least the Matebook X Pro appeared previously, as the Verge noted. The only reference to Huawei on the site is via third-party apps that reference Huawei services, none of which appear to be authored by Huawei.

microsoft huawei store Mark Hachman / IDG

Searching for "Huawei" at the Microsoft Store yields this result.

Fueled by a Trump administration executive order, Huawei, a leading global smartphone maker, faces being cut off by Android OS supplier Google and other component vendors, including Intel, Microsoft and Qualcomm. So far, that's only impacted Huawei's supply chain. Microsoft, as a supplier to Huawei of Windows updates and other security features, has yet to comment publicly on whether it's enforcing the ban. (Though Huawei is still banned from buying U.S. technology, it has a 90-day reprieve from the Department of Commerce to service existing users.)

Microsoft's retail division, however, appears to be on board. Major electronics retailer Best Buy seems to be as well, as the retailer is simply selling a pair of "open box" Huawei smartwatches. Searching for a Huawei Matebook, for example, brings up a list of competing products, beginning with Apple.

huawei best buy Mark Hachman / IDG

Best Buy's supply of Huawei devices.

Amazon, however, still appears to be selling both Huawei phones and PCs, including the Honor 8X, Mate SE, and Matebook X Pro and Matebook 13.

amazon huawei edited Mark Hachman / IDG

Amazon is still selling numerous Huawei devices, both phones and notebook PCs. 

Many of these are listed as coming from Huawei itself, although third-party resellers are free to resell goods and services through Amazon's marketplace, using either their own delivery systems or Amazon's. An Amazon representative did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Retailer Newegg was offering several Huawei Matebook PCs and tablets at press time, as well as Huawei-branded phones

newegg huwei phones Mark Hachman / IDG

Newegg still has a healthy stock of Huawei devices.

It's unclear whether these other retailers will follow Microsoft's lead, or wait until the Commerce Department's 90-day reprieve expires. It's probably safe to say, however, that if you want to buy a Huawei device, you'd better act sooner than later. 

Mark Hachman

