It looks like Samsung Galaxy S10 5G will be Australia's first 5G smartphone

Telstra and Samsung have finally dropped the details on just when Galaxy S10+ buyers will be able to cash in on their free upgrade to 5G.

According to Garry McGregor, Vice President of IT and Mobile at Samsung Electronics Australia, “This is the most anticipated device Samsung has ever launched in Australia as it combines additions to our amazing Galaxy range but also opens the door to the opportunities that 5G experiences will bring people in future.”

“With this upcoming launch, we are delivering on years of collaboration with Telstra to help break new ground in device and network performance.” McGregor added.

Announced at the Samsung's Unpacked hardware event back in February, the Galaxy S10 5G boasts a 6.7-inch QHD+ AMOLED display, a quadruple-lens camera system with Dual OIS (that adds a fourth 3D depth hQVGA lens to the S10’s existing triple-lens array) and a dual-lens front-facing camera kit (which incorporates a similar 3D depth lens to that found on the back).



Under the hood, Samsung's first 5G phone is running on 8GB of RAM, 256GB of on-board storage, a 4500mAh battery, Super Fast wired charging, regular & PowerShare wireless charging and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Of course, the main draw here for the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G is the next-gen connectivity mentioned in the name. Samsung say that the Galaxy S10 5G has been designed for "users who want access to the ultimate in Samsung device performance" and will provide customers with high-speed mobile wherever 5G and 4GX is available.



Telstra Consumer Segment Executive Kevin Teoh claims that the launch of Australia’s first 5G-enabled smartphone will mark the beginning of "a new mobile era".

“This will be a game-changing moment for our customers. Telstra has been building Australia’s first 5G technology for some time, and now our customers are ready to be the first in Australia to experience this technology in the areas where 5G is now available,” Mr Teoh said.

As previously announced, the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G will be initially offered to Telstra customers who pre-ordered the Samsung Galaxy S10+ ahead of its launch earlier this year. Telstra now say that customers looking to receive that promised upgrade have 21 days from May 28 to redeem the offer.



The Galaxy S10 5G will be available in two sizes: 256GB or 512GB. There will also be two distinct colours on offer: Crown Silver (256GB only) or Majestic Black (256GB and 512GB)

If you didn't preorder the Samsung Galaxy S10+ way back then, Samsung do say that the 5G smartphone will be available seperately at a later date but have yet to announce any sort of recommended retail price for the device.



Telstra say that new mobile plans for the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G will go live on May 28.





