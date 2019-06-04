Telstra launch Australia's first 5G hotspot

As previously promised, Telstra have officially brought HTC's 5G Hub to the Australian market.



And according to Telstra’s CEO Andrew Penn, "HTC has been a key partner for Telstra, innovating new technologies and driving greater connectivity for our customers."



"This launch of Australia’s first 5G mobile device is a testament to that partnership and we are proud to be launching it today”.



The HTC 5G Hub is 5G/4GX portable hotspot that comes ready to deliver wireless connectivity to up to twenty devices at once and boasts a 7660mAh battery that Telstra claim delivers all-day battery life.



What's more, under the hood, HTC's 5G hotspot is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 855 chipset and 50 5G Modem. It also comes equipped with 4GB of RAM and 32GB of on-board storage.

The catch here is that you'll only really be able to get the full benefit of the HTC 5G Hub's next-gen connectivity in select areas.



“Our launch of the HTC 5G Hub is the moment 5G becomes a reality for Australian consumers,” Mr Penn said.



“Since 2016, we have been working with some of the world’s leading technology brands to ensure Australians are among the first in the world to be able to access 5G.

“The roll out of 5G coverage is ongoing and, as 5G develops, there will be more devices and more technologies to come. But this is an important step we take today, as the first Australian network to offer mobile 5G," said Penn.



The HTC 5G Hub is available to order online today on a variety of plans and will be available directly through Telstra Stores from the 28th of May alongside the telco's first 5G smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G.

