Computex 2019: A roundup of Asia's biggest tech trade show

In case you missed Computex in 2019, here's a quick brand-by-brand recap of everything you need to know.



ASUS

The short version: ASUS debuted a new motherboard concept this year, the Prime Utopia. Expanding on last year's Computex, they also showed off more dual-screen laptops including the new Zenbook Pro. For the gaming crowd, they debuted a 244Hz on-the-go gaming monitor, a 4K mini-LED screen and new Republic of Gamers headphones.

The full story:



AMD

ARM

Coolermaster

HP

Dell

NVIDIA

Gigabyte

MSI

Read more: Computex 2019: Qualcomm collaborate with Lenovo on 5G PC

Intel

Qualcomm

Razer

HyperX

CoolerMaster

Acer

G.Skill

Check back here for updates soon.

Crucial

Don't forget to check out our Computex image galleries, listed below:



Disclosure - Our coverage of Computex 2019 was sponsored by ASUS, who covered the cost of our flights and accommodation.