Computex 2019: A roundup of Asia's biggest tech trade show

In case you missed Computex in 2019, here's a quick brand-by-brand recap of everything you need to know.
ASUS
The short version: ASUS debuted a new motherboard concept this year, the Prime Utopia. Expanding on last year's Computex, they also showed off more dual-screen laptops including the new Zenbook Pro. For the gaming crowd, they debuted a 244Hz on-the-go gaming monitor, a 4K mini-LED screen and new Republic of Gamers headphones.
The full story:
- Asus tells other dual-screen laptop makers to hold its beer, revealing the dazzling ZenBook Pro
- Computex 2019: ASUS doubles down on dual screen laptops
- Computex 2019: ASUS show off their concept motherboard of the future
- Kill ATX? The radical Asus Prime Utopia looks like a PC plucked from an alternate timeline
- In Pictures: ASUS debut a striking concept motherboard at Computex 2019
- Computex 2019: ROG attracts audiophiles with new Theta headphones
- Computex 2019: ASUS debut a Mini-LED gaming monitor
- Computex 2019: ASUS unveil a portable 244Hz monitor for on-the-go gaming
- ASUS are celebrating their 30th anniversary with gold and leather-laced ultrabook
AMD
- AMD flexes 7nm muscle with a 12-core Ryzen 9 CPU and Radeon RX 5000 graphics cards
- Computex 2019: AMD claim that 50% of 2019’s “modern” laptops will be powered by Ryzen Mobile
- AMD's Lisa Su at Computex, on the record: Threadripper, Huawei, ray tracing and more
ARM
Coolermaster
HP
Dell
NVIDIA
Gigabyte
- Computex 2019: Gigabyte invests in OLED for their new Aero notebook
- In Pictures: Gigabyte show off their new Aero 15 OLED notebook at Computex 2019
MSI
Intel
- Intel's reveals the beastly Core i9-9900KS, likely its fastest gaming chip (for real)
- Intel boldly claims its 'Ice Lake' integrated graphics are as good as AMD's
- How the Intel Ice Lake processor's new AI powers will improve your PC
- Here's what's inside Intel's boundary-pushing 'Project Athena' laptops—and why
- Intel's 2nd-gen Optane Memory M15 upgrades storage performance speeds
- Intel teases 'Performance Maximizer' one-click overclocking tool, with insurance to back it up
- Intel dreams of the PC's future: 'Ambient PCs,' fancy fabrics, and a monster dual-display gaming rig
Qualcomm
- Computex 2019: Qualcomm collaborate with Lenovo on 5G PC
- Qualcomm's benchmarks show Snapdragon 8cx running as fast as Intel's Core i5
Razer
HyperX
- Computex 2019: HyperX now have their own switches
- Computex 2019: HyperX give their best gaming headphones an upgrade
CoolerMaster
Acer
- Computex 2019: Acer's Concept D7 laptops seem like a perfect fit for NVIDIA's Studio laptop initiative
G.Skill
Check back here for updates soon.
Crucial
Disclosure - Our coverage of Computex 2019 was sponsored by ASUS, who covered the cost of our flights and accommodation.