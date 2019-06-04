The BlackBerry Key2 has finally landed in Australia

Sort of.

(PC World) on

TCL have officially launched their BlackBerry Key2 series of smartphones into the Australian market via Amazon.

“We know its not one size fits all solution, the BlackBerry KEY2 range will accommodate the diverse needs of Aussie consumers, and deliver a great experience for everyday communication, with access to all the features, connectivity and applications our customers expect”, said Sam Skontos, VP and Managing Director for Alcatel Mobile, South East Asia Pacific.

The Key2 Series itself consists of three smartphones: the BlackBerry Key2 LE, the BlackBerry Key2 Black Edition and the BlackBerry Key2 Red Edition.

All three devices feature a 4.5-inch LCD display, a physical keyboard and an 8-megapixel front-facing camera. The BlackBerry Key2 LE is the cheapest, priced at $799. It features a Snapdragon 636 processor, 3000mAh battery, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage and a dual-lens camera (13-megapixel + 5-megapixel) on the back.

The BlackBerry Key2 Black Edition represents the middle of the range at a recommended retail price of $1190. It's loaded up with a Snapdragon 660 processor, 3500mAh battery, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage and a dual-lens camera (12-megapixel + 12-megapixel) on the back.

Lastly (and most expensively), the BlackBerry Key2 Red Edition features a Snapdragon 660 processor, 3500mAh battery, 6GB of RAM, 12GB of storage and a dual-lens camera (12-megapixel + 12-megapixel) on the back. Despite the decidedly mid-tier processor inside it, the BlackBerry Key2 Red Edition costs a whopping $1390.

“We are thrilled to be able to make the full BlackBerry KEY2 range available to Australian consumers via Amazon. We have listened to consumer feedback and have been working hard behind the scenes to be able to accommodate Aussie BlackBerry fans, providing them with all the options for getting the iconic BlackBerry device that best suits their lifestyle," Skontos said.

The BlackBerry Key2 LE, the BlackBerry Key2 Black Edition and the BlackBerry Key2 Red Edition will be available to Australian customers via Amazon Australia from mid-July.

Fergus Halliday
