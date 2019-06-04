Computex 2019: ASUS unveil a portable 244Hz monitor for on-the-go gaming

ASUS are set to offer a more specialised option for gamers in the market for a portable monitor in the form of the ROG Strix XG17.

A 17.3-inch IPS FHD monitor with 3ms response time and support for adaptive sync, the ROG Strix XG17 almost looks like an iPad with a superior screen. Out of the box, it even comes with a smart case that can be folded to act like a stand.

The ROG Strix XG17 can be wired up to pretty much anything that support video inputs via the Micro HDMI and USB Type-C built into the sides of the unit. And although the portable monitor doesn’t yet have a G-Sync certification from Nvidia, ASUS told us they expect that a seal of approval from the graphics vendor to arrive in the near future.



According to ASUS, the battery inside the monitor will last for about three hours if the refresh rate is set to 240Hz. If you lower that output, you'll be able to get more out of it. When it runs out, the ROG Strix XG17 also supports fast charging via USB Type-C.

ASUS Australia haven't given us a clear answer yet whether or not the ROG Strix XG17 portable monitor will be coming to Australia. No word yet on pricing either.