Computex 2019: ASUS bring ScreenPad to the Vivobook

ASUS have refreshed their VivoBook range, with the new laptops incorporating the secondary display found in last year's Zenbook Pro 15.

Boasting the same ErgoLift design found in the previous generation, the new Vivobook S14 and S15 will be ASUS' first notebooks under the Vivo sub-brand to feature an infared camera and support for Wi-Fi 6.



Of course, the big draw here is the ScreenPad 2.0 - which is a secondary display built into the trackpad on the S14 and S15.



The original ScreenPad was exclusive to last year's flagship Zenbook Pro 15, so it's genuinely cool to see the unconventional feature make its way into more affordable fare. ASUS say they've also made a number of key improvements here, making the new ScreenPad more intuitive, powerful and less power efficient than its predecessor.

Australian spec configurations for both the S14 and S15 have yet to be detailed. However, internationally, ASUS are kitting out the 2019 VivoBook range with Intel Core i7 CPUs, Nvidia GeForce MX250 graphics and up to a 1 terrabyte of SSD storage.

Like last year's VivoBooks, the new S14 and S15 also come in a variety of peppy colors such as Moss Green, Punk Pink, Cobalt Blue, Transparent Silver, and Gun Metal.



The ASUS VivoBook S14 and VivoBook S15 are expected to be available in Australia around September 2019. Stay tuned for full pricing and availability details at a later date.

