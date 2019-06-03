Computex 2019: SteelSeries unveil adjustable actuation gaming keyboard

SteelSeries have announced two new keyboards featuring fully adjustable actuation switches.

“Innovation in the keyboard switch market has grown dramatically stagnant over the past decade,” said Ehtisham Rabbani, SteelSeries CEO.

“With our new, patented technology inside the OmniPoint switches, gamers finally have the option to use a single keyboard for everything from gaming to content creation and more. The Apex Pro is the only keyboard on the market that can adapt to the specific needs and preferences of every gamer.”

The new SteelSeries Apex Pro is available in both a full-size and compact ten keyless (TKL) variant. Both feature dynamic per-key RGB lighting, a premium magnetic wrist rest, an aircraft-grade aluminum chassis, OmniPoint adjustable actuation switches and an integrated OLED Smart Display.



For most users, the latter two key are probably the most consequential inclusions here. The former uses magnetic sensors to provide a significantly faster response time than traditional mechanical switches. The latter gives then users the ability to instantly customize their actuation point directly from the keyboard.



The Smart Display on the Apex Pro and Apex Pro TKL also supports instant notifications from apps like Discord or Spotify and games like CS:GO.



Actuation point settings can be customised, saved and stored using SteelSeries' Engine software. No word yet whether you'll be able to easily share those configurations with others.



As for differences, it comes down to form-factor. The SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL is smaller and lighter but it lacks the full-size number pad found in the flagship Apex keyboard.



The SteelSeries Apex Pro will be available in the US from June. The Apex Pro TKL will be available to purchase later in the year for US$179.99. SteelSeries say that both will land in Europe and Asia later down the track.



No word yet on Australian pricing and/or availability.

