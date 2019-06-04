ARM's Cortex-A77 CPU and Mali-G77 GPU will give your next phone a major performance boost

Though you may not realize it, most of the world's smartphones are powered by ARM's CPU and GPUs.

(PC World (US online)) on

Credit: Adam Patrick Murray/IDG

ARM, the chip foundation of virtually all of the smartphones made today, has announced the next generation of its Cortex CPUs and Mali GPU, with significant performance improvements made to both. In fact, ARM claims that its new Cortex-A77 CPU should offer performance “comparable to today’s mainstream notebooks.”

Both the new Cortex-A77 CPU and Mali-G77 GPU should eventually end up in smartphones, though when ARM chips do appear in devices they’re typically renamed by Qualcomm and other licensees. (Those licensees may also have the ability to tweak Arm’s design and clock speed, based upon their contract.) ARM also announced a new Machine Learning processor, with 5 TOPS (trillion operations per second) per watt.

Though ARM didn’t release details of either architecture, the company said that the Cortex-A77 boasts 20 percent improvement in instructions per clock (IPC) compared to the Cortex-A76, the ARM processor featured in today’s devices. The Mali-G77 improves even further, providing more than 40 percent performance improvement over the Mali-G76 also used in today’s smartphones.

ARM is also well on its way toward improvements made in machine learning. Since announcing the Project Trillium machine-learning compute platform last year, ARM has made enhancements to its ML processor which include increasing energy efficiency by more than two times, as well as scaling to 8 cores for a total of 32 TOP/s, the company said.

Project Trillium, as well as the new Machine Learning processor based upon it, are being designed for the mobile market specifically, with an eye toward object detection. It’s that object detection, for example, which allows the software in a smartphone to identify an object in the foreground of pictures and blur the remaining background, creating a “portrait mode” created computationally, mimicking the bokeh effect created by optical lenses.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.
Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Mark Hachman

Mark Hachman

PC World (US online)
Show Comments
Security Watch

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Aysha Strobbe

Microsoft Office 365/HP Spectre x360

Microsoft Office continues to make a student’s life that little bit easier by offering reliable, easy to use, time-saving functionality, while continuing to develop new features that further enhance what is already a formidable collection of applications

Michael Hargreaves

Microsoft Office 365/Dell XPS 15 2-in-1

I’d recommend a Dell XPS 15 2-in-1 and the new Windows 10 to anyone who needs to get serious work done (before you kick back on your couch with your favourite Netflix show.)

Maryellen Rose George

Brother PT-P750W

It’s useful for office tasks as well as pragmatic labelling of equipment and storage – just don’t get too excited and label everything in sight!

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?