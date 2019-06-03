Computex 2019: AMD claim that 50% of 2019’s “modern” laptops will be powered by Ryzen Mobile

(PC World) on

Speaking at their Computex press conference, AMD CEO Dr Lisa Su talked up the rising adoption of their second-generation Ryzen Mobile CPUs

Specifically, Su made the claim that around 50% of “modern devices” this year will feature the new Ryzen mobile chipsets. Where previous Ryzen Mobile laptops have primary concerned themselves with specific niches like portable power-users, Su now say that there will be Ryzen Mobile options for "all price points" and from "all the top OEMs."

Who will be making those devices? Well, during the presentation, representatives from several of AMD’s OEM partners appeared. As did a list that included names like Samsung, Lenovo, Dell, HP, Acer and ASUS.

Interestingly, Huawei appears to have been quietly dropped from the Ryzen Mobile partner line-up. Given the quality of their recent Matebook hardware, this is a shame – but given recent events involving the company, it’s not a massive surprise.

During the AMD press conference, a representative from Acer claimed that the OEM will soon begin selling Ryzen-powered notebook PCs for customers across the education, thin & light and Chromebook markets. They're even selling a new Nitro 5 gaming notebook that incorporates both a Ryzen CPU and AMD's new 7-nanometer Radeon RX 5000 graphics card.

If this move by Acer is a sign of things to come, it could potentially shake up Intel's long-standing dominance in the notebook market. Assuming Intel's own impending entry into the graphics hardware space doesn't pay off, that is.


Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags AMDRyzenRyzen Mobile

Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Fergus Halliday
Show Comments
Security Watch

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Aysha Strobbe

Microsoft Office 365/HP Spectre x360

Microsoft Office continues to make a student’s life that little bit easier by offering reliable, easy to use, time-saving functionality, while continuing to develop new features that further enhance what is already a formidable collection of applications

Michael Hargreaves

Microsoft Office 365/Dell XPS 15 2-in-1

I’d recommend a Dell XPS 15 2-in-1 and the new Windows 10 to anyone who needs to get serious work done (before you kick back on your couch with your favourite Netflix show.)

Maryellen Rose George

Brother PT-P750W

It’s useful for office tasks as well as pragmatic labelling of equipment and storage – just don’t get too excited and label everything in sight!

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?