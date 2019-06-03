Computex 2019: AMD claim that 50% of 2019’s “modern” laptops will be powered by Ryzen Mobile

Speaking at their Computex press conference, AMD CEO Dr Lisa Su talked up the rising adoption of their second-generation Ryzen Mobile CPUs

Specifically, Su made the claim that around 50% of “modern devices” this year will feature the new Ryzen mobile chipsets. Where previous Ryzen Mobile laptops have primary concerned themselves with specific niches like portable power-users, Su now say that there will be Ryzen Mobile options for "all price points" and from "all the top OEMs."

Who will be making those devices? Well, during the presentation, representatives from several of AMD’s OEM partners appeared. As did a list that included names like Samsung, Lenovo, Dell, HP, Acer and ASUS.



Interestingly, Huawei appears to have been quietly dropped from the Ryzen Mobile partner line-up. Given the quality of their recent Matebook hardware, this is a shame – but given recent events involving the company, it’s not a massive surprise.

During the AMD press conference, a representative from Acer claimed that the OEM will soon begin selling Ryzen-powered notebook PCs for customers across the education, thin & light and Chromebook markets. They're even selling a new Nitro 5 gaming notebook that incorporates both a Ryzen CPU and AMD's new 7-nanometer Radeon RX 5000 graphics card.



If this move by Acer is a sign of things to come, it could potentially shake up Intel's long-standing dominance in the notebook market. Assuming Intel's own impending entry into the graphics hardware space doesn't pay off, that is.





