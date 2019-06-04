Computex 2019: Qualcomm collaborate with Lenovo on 5G PC

(PC World) on

Qualcomm has teamed up with Lenovo to put together the world's first 5G always-connected PC.

“Our collaboration with Lenovo will deliver transformative PC user experiences for both consumers and the enterprise thanks to the platform’s performance and power efficiency, combined with the high speed, low-latency connectivity made possible by 5G,” said Alex Katouzian, senior vice president and general manager, mobile business unit, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

“Bandwidth-intensive tasks that involve downloading and uploading large files over a wireless connection can be exponentially faster, "making remote storage feel as seamless as local storage", this will change the way users create, collaborate and communicate with their computing devices.”

Branded as Project Limitless and shown off to attendees of this year's Computex, the concept PC features both the Snapdragon 8cx 5G compute platform and the company's X55 5G modem. Like the comparable Always-Connected PCs you can buy today, the biggest selling points here are multi-day battery life and multi-gigabit LTE.

PC World went hands-on with a similar 5G prototype back in December.

“At Lenovo, we don’t innovate for the sake of technology alone. Everything we do is about improving people’s experience,” said Johnson Jia, senior vice president and general manager, Consumer Business of Intelligent Devices Group, Lenovo.

“With real 5G in a PC, it’s all about satisfying users’ need for speed: faster file transfers and streaming in 4K, 8K and even AR/VR; faster and higher quality video chats on-the-go; even faster screen refreshes for mobile gaming. When we say limitless connectivity, we mean it – 5G PC users the world-over will save time, stay productive, or get online entertainment from nearly anywhere, at any time.”

As for whether the Project Limitless PC that Lenovo and Qualcomm have brought to this year's Computex will actually be something you can actually buy, I wouldn't get your hopes up. The odds are this is is more of a concept product than something that'll be on retail shelves by Christmas.

qualcommLenovocomputex5G

Fergus Halliday
