ASUS are celebrating their 30th anniversary with gold and leather-laced ultrabook

Alongside technical innovations like the new Zenbook Duo, ASUS also looked to celebrate their 30th birthday at this year’s Computex by releasing a limited edition Zenbook that more-or-less redefines what 'excess' looks like in a modern laptop.

A reimagining of the leather-bound Zenbooks of the past, the new Zenbook Edition 30 features a "Pearl White" genuine, hand-stitched leather design with diamond cut edges. There’s also an inlaid 18-carat rose gold-plated logo on the cover – a detail that sets it apart from all but the most premium of notebooks out there.

The ultra premium notebook also incorporates the same ScreenPad 2.0 newly adopted by this year’s Zenbook and Vivobook range. Assuming you can afford it, you’ll be able to use the secondary screen on the Zenbook Edition 30 to watch videos, browse the web and more.

As for the specs of the thing, the Zenbook Edition 30 boasts an Intel Core i7 processor, NVIDIA MX250 graphics, 16GB of RAM and 1TB of PCIe SSD storage. There’s also a 13.3-inch FHD display with NanoEdge thin bezels, Harmon Karon-certified speakers and a 3D IR camera.

ASUS are also throwing in a number of premium goodies for diehard fans who buy the limited edition device. Out of the box, Zenbook Edition 30 owners will get a similarly-premium looking mouse, a genuine leather carry-case, a unique mouse pad and a fancy "leather-look" box for them to store their fancy laptop within whenever it's not in use.

There’s been no word on Australian pricing or availability for the Zenbook Edition 30 – but it’s certainly one of the more eye-catching things we’ve seen at this year’s Computex. We'll keep you posted.

Fergus Halliday
