Computex 2019: ASUS debut a Mini-LED gaming monitor

ASUS have debuted the ROG Swift PG27UQX, the world's first Mini-LED gaming monitor.

As you'd expect from a monitor that's been granted a G-Sync Ultimate certification from NVIDIA, the 27-inch ROG Swift PG27UQX features no shortage of features. It boasts a 4K UHD resolution,a 144Hz refresh rate, wide color gamut capabilities (both DCI-P3 97% and Adobe RGB 99%), 1000-nits of peak brightness, DisplayHDR 1000 compliance and integrated Aura RGB illumination. If you're looking for boxes left unticked, there aren't many to be found here.

Of course, the Mini-LED backlight tech is the real draw.

Not to be confused with Micro-LED, ASUS say that the "ROG Swift PG27UQX employs mini LEDs that are a mere 200-300 micrometers in size, so ROG engineers were able to pack in 2,304 of these next-gen LEDs into its 27-inch, 3840 x 2160 IPS display — marking a dramatic improvement over its predecessor, Swift PG27UQ."

"With mini LEDs arranged across 576 distinct lighting zones, Swift PG27UQX has improved backlighting uniformity and increased granularity of its brightness controls."

Though ASUS do claim that "the display’s dual fans operate more efficiently than ever", they've also added the ability to adjust fan speeds directly from the display via a nifty set of smart fan controls. As easily as you would change something like the brightness, you're able to modify the fan speed within the Swift PG27UQX - turning it up or down as needed.

No word yet on Australian pricing and availability for the ROG Swift PG27UQX.

