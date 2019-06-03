Computex 2019: Razer roll out interoperability between Chroma and other RGB lighting ecosystems

Razer has announced that their Chroma Connected Devices program now covers 25 third-party partners.



In case you forgot, Razer launched the Chroma Connected Devices program at last year's Computex. At that time, it only had a handful of partners. Now, they've got over 25 including:

Aerocool

AMD

Antec

AOC

Apacer

ASROCK

Biostar

Bitspower

Colorful

Cougar

Ducky

EKWB

GEIL

G-skill

Lian Li

MSI

Patriot

Phanteks

Silverstone

Teamgroup

Thermaltake

Viewsonic

Wooting

Zadak

Zotac

Chroma connected devices are able to take advantage of all the game integrations and lighting effects that have previously only available to Razer Chroma products. Razer say that the third-party corner of their Chroma ecosystem now includes graphics cards, motherboards, PC desktop casings, cooling fans.



This latest development in the gaming peripheral space isn't quite a silver bullet to the problem of having to install multiple sets of RGB lighting software on your PC but it is a good step in the right direction. Hopefully additional brands will hop on boards sooner rather than later or even roll out their own interoperability initiatives. We'll have to wait and see.

