Computex 2019: Razer roll out interoperability between Chroma and other RGB lighting ecosystems

(PC World) on

Razer has announced that their Chroma Connected Devices program now covers 25 third-party partners.

In case you forgot, Razer launched the Chroma Connected Devices program at last year's Computex. At that time, it only had a handful of partners. Now, they've got over 25 including:

  • Aerocool
  • AMD
  • Antec
  • AOC
  • Apacer
  • ASROCK
  • Biostar
  • Bitspower
  • Colorful
  • Cougar
  • Ducky
  • EKWB
  • GEIL
  • G-skill
  • Lian Li
  • MSI
  • Patriot
  • Phanteks
  • Silverstone
  • Teamgroup
  • Thermaltake
  • Viewsonic
  • Wooting
  • Zadak
  • Zotac

Chroma connected devices are able to take advantage of all the game integrations and lighting effects that have previously only available to Razer Chroma products. Razer say that the third-party corner of their Chroma ecosystem now includes graphics cards, motherboards, PC desktop casings, cooling fans.

This latest development in the gaming peripheral space isn't quite a silver bullet to the problem of having to install multiple sets of RGB lighting software on your PC but it is a good step in the right direction. Hopefully additional brands will hop on boards sooner rather than later or even roll out their own interoperability initiatives. We'll have to wait and see.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags RazerComputex 2019

Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Fergus Halliday
Show Comments
Security Watch

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Aysha Strobbe

Microsoft Office 365/HP Spectre x360

Microsoft Office continues to make a student’s life that little bit easier by offering reliable, easy to use, time-saving functionality, while continuing to develop new features that further enhance what is already a formidable collection of applications

Michael Hargreaves

Microsoft Office 365/Dell XPS 15 2-in-1

I’d recommend a Dell XPS 15 2-in-1 and the new Windows 10 to anyone who needs to get serious work done (before you kick back on your couch with your favourite Netflix show.)

Maryellen Rose George

Brother PT-P750W

It’s useful for office tasks as well as pragmatic labelling of equipment and storage – just don’t get too excited and label everything in sight!

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?