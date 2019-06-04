Apple give a sneaky (but overdue) update to the iPod Touch

Undeterred by the tech news maelstrom of Computex, Apple has refreshed the iPod Touch.

“We’re making the most affordable iOS device even better with performance that is twice as fast as before, Group FaceTime and augmented reality starting at just RRP AU$299,” said Greg Joswiak, Apple’s vice president of Product Marketing.



“The ultra-thin and lightweight design of iPod touch has always made it ideal for enjoying games, music and so much more wherever you go.”

The refreshed iPod Touch looks just as you remember it. It features a 4-inch IPS display on the front and an 8-megapixel (f/2.4) camera on the back. Then, under the hood, it arrives with a lot more powerful hardware than prior incarnations. There's also a 1.2-megapixel selfie camera.



Apple's updated portable MP3 player runs on the same A10 Fusion CPU found in the iPhone XS and iOS 12. Apple are flagging support for Group FaceTime chats and ARKit as the major upgrade over previous iPhone Touch units.



Australian pricing for the new iPod touch starts at AU$299 for the 32GB model, AU$449 for the 128GB model and AU$599 for the 256GB model



