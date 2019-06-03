Computex 2019: Gigabyte invests in OLED for their new Aero notebook

(PC World) on

Gigabyte has debuted the new Aero 15 OLED at this year's Computex.

An update to the previous Aero 15 notebook, the Aero 15 OLED features a prettier display, more ports and improved thermals. The notebook itself also constitutes Gigabyte's first contribution to Nvidia's new Studio initiative.

Although available in a variety of spec configurations, Gigabyte's Aero 15 OLED features 9th Gen Intel Core i7 (or i9) processors, up to 32GB of RAM, a 15.6-inch Thin Bezel Samsung UHD AMOLED display, two M.2 SSD slots, Nahimic 3 3D Audio, Killer Wi-Fi 6 connectivity and dealer's choice of either NVIDIA GeForce RTX 20-series or GTX 16-Series graphics.

The Microsoft Azure AI optimization tech featured in the previous Aero 15 also returns.

Again, to recap the improvements being made here, the biggest addition that Gigabyte have made to the formula is the OLED display on the new Aero 15. In addition to offering 4K UHD resolutions and the deeper blacks and sharper contrasts you'd associate with OLED, it's also X-Rite and Pantone Certified.

Gigabyte have also added new HDMI 2.0 and DP 1.4 outputs, an extra Thunderbolt 3 port and an ultra-fast UHS-II SD card reader. If you fall into the content creator niche that Gigabyte are hoping to seduce with this laptop, these additions will probably be appreciated.

Last but not least, Gigabyte have implemented what they're calling Supra Cool 2 cooling. This breaks down into two fans that consists of 71 blades each, 5 full copper heat pipes, 11 intake and exhaust vents and a touch of  Thermal Grizzly’s TG-H-001-RS thermal paste. All told, the OEM claim that they've managed to increase heat dissipation performance by 30%.

Gigabyte tell us that they expect the Aero 15 OLED to land in Australia around the end of July. When it does, they're estimating that pricing for the laptop will start at around $3299.

Tags Gigabyte AERO 15Computex 2019Aero 15 OLED

Fergus Halliday
