Computex 2019: MSI debut their first NVIDIA Studio Laptops

MSI has shown off their first set of NVIDIA Studio laptops at this year's Computex.

According to MSI's NB BU President Eric Kuo, “the combination of Intel’s 9th Gen processors and NVIDIA's Quadro RTX graphics card not only adds performance, but also enables users to create and design the ideas that will change the world on the go. We are committed to provide the most complete lineup of workstations for every professional and every trade.”



First off the rank, you've got the new MSI WS65. Part of the brand's Workstation lineup, the WS65 features a 15.6-inch Full HD display (144Hz, IPS) with ultra-slim bezels, NVIDIA Quadro 5000-series graphics, up to a 9th-Gen Intel i9 CPU, up to 32GB of RAM plus 512GB of SSD storage.

Next up, there's the WS75. In some ways, this notebook is pretty similar to the WS65. However, it does start with a 9th-Gen Intel Core i9 processor as the baseline and features a larger 17.3-inch display. There's also a pair of M.2 NVMe PCIe SSD slots and a traditional hard drive inside the portable workstation. Under the hood, the MSI WS75 rocks up to 64GB of RAM and NVIDIA Quadro 4000-series graphics



Then there's the MSI WE75. This workstation PC can be kitted out with up to a 9th-Gen Intel Core i9 CPU, up to 64GB of RAM and NVIDIA Quadro 4000-series graphics. It's also got a 17.3-inch FHD IPS display with thin bezels, plus a trio of M.2 NVMe SSD drives.



Last but not least, there's the new WP-series. The WP65 boasts a 9th-Gen Intel Core i7 processor, NVIDIA Quadro P620 graphics, up to 64GB of RAM, a 15.6-inch FHD display with all the usual perks (thin bezels & IPS) and 512GB of SSD storage.



Australian pricing and availability for all three notebook has yet to be confirmed.

