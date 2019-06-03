Report: Huawei will roll out their own mobile OS next month

(PC World) on

Huawei's MD for the Middle East has teased a potential window date for Huawei's long-rumored mobile operating system.

Speaking to TechRadar, Alaa Elshimy, Managing Director and Vice President of Huawei Enterprise Business Group Middle East seemingly confirmed that the Chinese technology company would be opting to launch their own mobile operating system.

As per previous reports, this new OS would be launched as a direct consequence of Huawei's recent blacklisting by the United States and the loss of the company's Android license.

Some reports say it may be potentially branded as Ark OS.

According to Elshimy, "Huawei knew this was coming and was preparing."

"The OS was ready in January 2018 and this was our Plan B," he told TechRadar.

More than that, the report claims that Elshimy confirmed that the proprietary mobile OS will be rolling out globally to Huawei customers in a matter of weeks.

"We did not want to bring the OS to the market as we had a strong relationship with Google and others and did not want to ruin the relationship. Now, we are rolling it out next month."

Assuming the report is accurate and Huawei is indeed about to launch the first real non-Apple competitor to Android, it could represent a seismic shift for the smartphone landscape.

PC World Australia reached out to Huawei for comment, who denied the report.

Update 29/5 - In a statement given to PC World Australia, we were told "this is an internet rumour. Regardless, thanks for your support and interest. Any information to this effect would be released through official channels."

Since publication, TechRadar has also updated their story and chalked Elshimy's comments down to internal confusion.

TechRadar now say they've "received confirmation from Huawei that there has been some confusion internally, and the launch date of the new Android-replacing operating system, codenamed HongMeng, will not be launching in June this year."

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags GoogleHuaweiArk OS

Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Fergus Halliday
Show Comments
Security Watch

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Aysha Strobbe

Microsoft Office 365/HP Spectre x360

Microsoft Office continues to make a student’s life that little bit easier by offering reliable, easy to use, time-saving functionality, while continuing to develop new features that further enhance what is already a formidable collection of applications

Michael Hargreaves

Microsoft Office 365/Dell XPS 15 2-in-1

I’d recommend a Dell XPS 15 2-in-1 and the new Windows 10 to anyone who needs to get serious work done (before you kick back on your couch with your favourite Netflix show.)

Maryellen Rose George

Brother PT-P750W

It’s useful for office tasks as well as pragmatic labelling of equipment and storage – just don’t get too excited and label everything in sight!

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?